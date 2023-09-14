SHINGO's Omakase Experience Debuts Culinary Excellence

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink food Eat

MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF SHINGO AKIKUNI DEBUTS HIS NAMESAKE OMAKASE DEN IN CORAL GABLES.

Chef Shingo Akikuni helms his new namesake eatery, SHINGO. PHOTO BY SALAR ABDUAZIZ

Channeling authenticity, precision and culinary mastery, Michelin-starred chef Shingo Akikuni’s (@shingoakikuni) eponymous eatery in Coral Gables is one of Miami’s latest star standouts. Located inside the historic La Palma building in Coral Gables, SHINGO offers a 14-seat, 18-course omakase dining experience featuring traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi and Yakimono dishes with premium sake pairings. Having been awarded a prestigious Michelin Star during the Guide’s inaugural year in Miami during his helm as executive chef of HIDEN, Akikuni’s expertise in the craft is one of the most prestigious in Miami, promising an extraordinarily memorable experience.



The dining area of SHINGO features an “L-shaped” counter where guests can watch the culinary masters at work preparing their meals. PHOTO BY SALAR ABDUAZIZ

The space is simple, refined and authentic to Japanese culture, designed and constructed by expert woodworkers in Kyoto, Japan, before being de-constructed, transported and reassembled in Miami— resulting in an elegant omakase den that features breathtaking natural light from the eatery’s windows.

The dining room features an intimate “L-shaped” 14-seat counter made of a rare 10-meter slab of Hinoki wood. Special touches and details are found throughout the experience, from the unique silver chopstick holders crafted to resemble food shapes to an array of custom-made, one-of-a-kind ceramic plateware created by Kyoto-based ceramics maker Shin Murata for Akikuni, and specialized sake glasses, which diners are encouraged to choose from.

With a rotating menu that changes seasonally, expect to find only the freshest cuts of fish, and often the most rare, including many flown in fresh from Japan, as well as local ingredients from Florida. From exquisite sushi variations to traditional Yakimono dishes, each course presented will wow, methodically transporting guests on a journey flavor by flavor, course by course.

“I first moved to Miami five years ago, and I feel that the restaurant scene has been booming year by year, featuring so many passionate and talented chefs I call my colleagues and friends,” says chef Shingo Akikuni. “I’m overjoyed to be able to open my first restaurant in Coral Gables using the experience and skills I’ve learned working in restaurants in Tokyo, New York and Miami. I look forward to serving our guests dishes that change with the seasons and to continue to add value to the culinary landscape in Miami.” 112 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, @shingomiami

Delicate cuts of fish are highlighted throughout the menu, dependent on seasonal availability. PHOTO BY SALAR ABDUAZIZ