Shōwa Hospitality Brings Michelin Magic To New Venture Bistro 8

By: Charlotte Trattner

Step into Shōwa Hospitality’s third Miami restaurant, Bistro 8, which offers a twist on Mexican flavors.



The interiors of Bistro 8 offer warm and refined tones PHOTO BY PAUL STOPPI

When Shōwa Hospitality opened the acclaimed Wynwood omakase staple, Hiden, news quickly spread about this Michelin-starred true-to-its-name restaurant concept. Now, the hospitality group’s newest concept offers bold twists to traditional Mexican dining.



The dishes reflect the Michelin-starred experience the chefs bring to the menu. PHOTO BY LUIS MEZA

Nestled on Miami’s iconic street, Calle Ocho, Bistro 8 pushes culinary boundaries under chef Pancho Ibáñez’s guidance. Bringing his Michelin-starred experience with him, the menu offers “simple pero no sencillo” dishes—simple but not easy. Each plate is intended for sharing with ingredients from various Latin American countries. Indulge in Latin comfort-food dishes like as Chuletas de Cordero—lamb chops with eggplant purée fermented lemon, chile Morita jus and carrots. End your meal on a sweet note with a decadent treat, including the Flan de Naranja made with orange caviar or the Mousse de Chocolate. Adding to the culinary magic are the elegant cocktail selections with bold drinks full of character and flair, such as the Miami Vibes made with strawberry-infused mezcal Negroni, Rosso vermouth, Campari and coconut foam.

Inside, guests will enjoy a harmonious blend of Mexican vibrancy, French Parisian bistro aesthetics and art deco focal features. Designed by Minoru Oyamatsu of Tokyo’s award-winning Oyamatsu Design Studio Inc., the 1,700-sqaure-foot-restaurant offers an intimate setting with décor featuring warm tones and refined details. The inviting and relaxed atmosphere lets the menu and dining experience shine as the true star.

As a welcomed addition to the Miami culinary scene, Bistro 8’s menu serves as a reminder of the Michelin magic behind the brand. 2069 SW Eighth St., Miami,@bistro8_