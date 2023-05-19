The Guitar Hotel Is Going By ‘Swimsuit Island’ This Weekend

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Parties Events Style & Beauty fashion

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue has hit the stands, and we already know what’s on your mind.

Either it’s Martha Stewart gracing the cover at the age of 81 and looking fabulous while doing it or the splashy launch party that’s transforming the pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood—both are making waves.

This Friday through Sunday, don your trendiest swim attire for a weekend filled with model sightings, celebrity guest appearances and plenty of Sports Illustrated-themed programming that will include complimentary services at the official Beauty Bar, hand-drawn portraits from local artists and fully customized SI swimsuit merchandise.

Yes, that means you can design your own swimsuit to take home with the Sports Illustrated stamp of approval.

Peruse the latest trends in swimwear on display in various SI installations on site, and even get a jump start on your summer wardrobe by shopping items from the SI Swimsuit Dream Closet Activation presented by SI editors.

The celebrations kick off on Friday night with a dynamic performance by Grammy Award-winning artist and SI cover model Kim Petras, followed by two days of pool party shenanigans featuring SI Swimsuit models, meet and greets, beauty treatments and more.

Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders, Katie Austin, Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Ponton, Georgina Burke and college athlete Olivia Dunne are some of the SI Swimsuit talent dipping their toes in the fun.

On Sunday, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg of Melissa Wood Health and 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie will be conducting a 25-minute full body flow to end the weekend on a balanced note.

And this is all lead-up to the real deal in June, when PARAISO Miami Beach a.k.a Miami Swim Week turns up the heat with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show at W South Beach taking center stage.