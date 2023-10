| | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle

Atlantis Paradise Island opens Silan, the new restaurant from Pomegranate Hospitality, led by restaurateur Emily Shaya and James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef-Partner Alon Shaya. Silan, which translates to “date syrup” in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya’s Israeli heritage, while incorporating ingredients local to the Bahamas.