Silvana Mojica Shares Her Thoughts On Social Media And Personal Favorites

“IT” GIRL SILVANA MOJICA (@SILVANAMOJICA) HAS CAPTURED AUDIENCES FAR AND WIDE WITH HER CANDID LOOK THROUGH HER SOCIAL MEDIA LENS ON PLATFORMS LIKE INSTAGRAM AND TIKTOK. HERE, THE MIAMI RESIDENT SHARES HER TRIED-AND-TRUE FAVORITE PRODUCTS, RECIPES OF THE MOMENT AND BEST ADVICE FOR ASPIRING CONTENT CREATORS.



You’ve amassed an impressive following on social media—what do you feel is your greatest strength on the platform?

The fact that I’m not afraid to speak about my depression and anxiety and mental health overall. I know a lot of times social media can look like a different picture, so I always want to remind my followers that not everything is like it seems. I want to make sure they know we’re all going through similar things, and I want to be a role model for younger women by being open about my struggles (even when you think influencers or whoever have it all).

Our followers love your cooking videos. What is your current favorite recipe to make?

It’s so funny because I was never really a cooking gal until last summer. I love chopping up veggies and making chicken stir-fry. I would also really love to nail the ajiaco recipe from my parents. It’s the best Colombian dish!



You’ve also become a favorite for getting-ready and beauty videos. What are some of your favorite products of the moment?

I have so many favorites, but I’ve been using a ton of Rare Beauty products and I’m obsessed with them all. Selena Gomez did a really good job with her line. For skincare, I’ve been loving Elemis recently and of course the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.

Who are some people that inspire you?

Someone I’ve been following for a while would be Elsa Hosk. She’s always inspired me, and I love her style so much. Overall, I’d have to say my parents and sisters. They are the hardest-working people I know, and I’m so blessed to call them my family!



Do you have any bucket-list career goals?

I’d love to do a collaboration with a major brand and have my own line, being featured in a magazine has also always been in my top (so I can cross this one out!), and down the road, I’d actually like to do something involving animals, such as fostering and caring for farm animals.

Favorite part of living in Miami?

Being born in Colombia and then moving to Orlando for most of my years, I love Miami so much. I knew immediately it was where I wanted to move after college. My favorite part would be the culture, weather and being able to go on the boat any time of year.

Go-to restaurants?

My top three would be Mandolin (the best Greek restaurant ever), ZZ’s has the most amazing sushi, and Papi Steak has also been a favorite of mine—it has good food, and you can’t beat the great vibes there.

What piece of advice would you give to others who want to build a platform of their own?

I feel like every time I hear someone answer this question, it’s always to ‘be consistent,’ which definitely helps, but I think I would just say to post without any expectations and be yourself. Things will always come to you when you least expect it.