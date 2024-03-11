Silver Mirror Facial Bar Expands Into Coral Gables

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, style and beauty,

Silver Mirror Facial Bar expands its Miami footprint into Coral Gables one treatment at a time.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SILVER MIRROR FACIAL BAR

New York-born Silver Mirror Facial Bar has arrived in Miami, bringing with it its medical-grade and high-end skincare. With locations in Brickell and its most recent addition in Coral Gables, Silver Mirror is all about customization. From acne-fighting to brightening or lymphatic facials, Silver Mirror grants the ability to curate a facial that best suits your skin needs with premium add-ons such as dermaplaning, decompression massages, microcurrent, LED therapy and chemical peels. Sounds good? Add efficiency to the list, with treatments ranging from 30-50 minutes— making your often dreaded beauty touchups a breeze, all while taking your complexion to the next level. Glow on, then! 2944 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables,@silvermirrorfacialbar