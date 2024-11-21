Silvia Tcherassi Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Her New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, Shop, style and beauty,

By: Taylor Stoddard

Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi debuted the opening of her newest boutique located at Miami’s premiere luxury shopping destination, Bal Harbour Shops.



Photo By Ryan Sides

“As someone who has called Florida home for decades, expanding our presence in this remarkable destination fills me with immense pride,” designer Silvia Tcherassi shared. “I look forward to welcoming everyone to our Bal Harbour boutique and sharing not only our designs but also the essence of our brand’s vision and philosophy.”



Photo By Ryan Sides

The new retail outpost embodies Silvia Tcherassi's trademark style of effortless elegance and timeless sophistication. With a neutral palette complemented by brass accents and marble elements, the interiors are accessorized with furnishings designed by Gio Ponti and objets d’art from Tcherassi’s personal collection. Clients can explore a curated selection of Atelier creations, ready-to-wear, accessories, and limited-edition items.



Photo By Ryan Sides

To celebrate, the Tcherassi family, along with notable guests Karolina Kurkova, Hilary Rhoda, Christa Allen, Sofia Resing, Tina Stuck, and more, gathered for an unforgettable Miami evening showcasing the brand's latest accessory, the Sofia Bag, named after Silvia’s daughter, Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi who serves as director of ready-to-wear. Inspired by an archival design from the early 2000s, the bag blends couture craftsmanship with a modern sensibility – its sculptural, gold-plated brass handle and smooth Italian satin construction make it a defining piece for the brand’s accessory offerings.



Photo By Ryan Sides

The Silvia Tcherassi Boutique at Bal Harbour Shops marks the designer’s 12th retail location globally and third aperture in the United States. “Our stateside history began in Miami 25 years ago, when I first opened a store here,” Tcherassi shared. “The city’s DNA is very much intertwined with ours–in many ways, it feels as if we have evolved together. To open this boutique here feels special, but also as a natural progression for my brand.”



Photo By Ryan Sides