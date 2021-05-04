Sip Into Something More Comfortable This Cinco De Mayo

by Dano's Tequila | May 4, 2021 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature

There’s one thing we know for sure: the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration calls for the perfect margarita. And the best margarita calls for the best tequila. That’s why we look to the premium flavor of Dano’s Tequila—it’s smooth and easy to drink, handcrafted in small batches at the second oldest tequila distillery in the world--and the ideal foundation to all your Cinco de Mayo drinks.

We asked mixologists at two of Miami’s hottest venues to share their recipes for a perfect Dano’s cocktail.

Carlos Lopez, Bar Manager at Moxy Miami South Beach

Cocktail: Peligroso Parrot with Dano's Reposado Tequila

Created By: Carlos Lopez, Bar Manager at Moxy Miami

Description: Dano’s Reposado Tequila combines with fresh squeezed lime juice and agave nectar to create a mouthwatering cocktail, balanced with a touch of Italian and spicy habanero bitters.

Recipe:

Peligroso Parrot with Dano's Reposado Tequila

Garnish: Spicy salt rim & toy parrot

Ingredients

1.5 oz Dano's Reposado Tequila

1 oz lime juice

.5 oz Agave syrup

.25 oz Aperol

2 dashes spicy bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into tin, add ice, shake. Strain into glass, garnish with spicy salt rim + toy parrot. Serve in a coupe glass.

Luciana Rankins, Beverage Director at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Cocktail: Tio Loco with Dano's Blanco Tequila

Created By: Luciana Rankins, Beverage Director at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Description: Pilo's Tio Loco cocktail is blended with dangerously delicious Dano’s Blanco Tequila, fresh passion fruit juice, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and topped with chile syrup for an extra kick.

Recipe:

Tio Loco with Dano's Blanco Tequila

Ingredients

2 oz Dano’s Blanco Tequila

1 oz Passion Fruit Juice

.75 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Lime Juice

1/4 oz Chile Syrup

Method: In a shaker pour Dano's Blanco Tequila, passionfruit juice, lime juice, triple sec and Chile syrup. Add ice and shake. Pour the mix into a glass and garnish with a Tajin rim and a lime wedge.

Celebrating at home? Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with a hint of spice and ultra-premium tequila.

Dano's Spicy Margarita (Dano-Rita)

Garnish: Tajin sugar/salt mix for rim of glass

Ingredients

2 oz Dano’s Pineapple & Jalapeño Fresh Fruit Infused Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Lime Juice

Method: Shake all ingredients and serve over ice in a highball or rocks glass. Garnish rim of glass with Tajin sugar/salt mix

To purchase a bottle of Dano’s for your own Cinco de Mayo celebration, visit danostequila.com