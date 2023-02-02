Sip & Taste Bahamian Culture at Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival

By Atlantis Resort SPE Limited By Atlantis Resort SPE Limited | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Everything you need to know about Atlantis’ five-day festival of culinary bliss

The clear blue waterscape and palm-fringed beaches of the Bahamas have lured travelers to the Caribbean nation for decades, and now a culinary renaissance is giving visitors another reason to fall in love with this enchanting tropical archipelago.

This March, Atlantis Paradise Island will showcase the country’s famed flavors during the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. Through a series of intimate dinners, culinary demonstrations and other innovative tasting events, a selection of world-renowned chefs will celebrate the Bahamas as an international foodie destination. To give back to the surrounding community, Atlantis will dedicate a portion of the festival’s proceeds towards the Atlantis Blue Project whose mission is preserving marine wildlife and endangered habitats throughout the local seas.

Atlantis has established itself as the Michelin-starred hub of the Caribbean. Three Michelin-rated chefs have restaurant residences at the resort — Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu, José Andrés of FISH, and as of 2023, Michael White’s latest venue will debut — making Atlantis the ideal host for the five-day festival’s star-studded lineup.

What’s On the Menu

James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson collaborates with Food Network TV star Alex Guaranaschelli for Jerk Jam, a signature event paying homage to the iconic Caribbean food staple with a performance by Grammy Award-winning rapper Wyclef Jean.

The modern mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim



Meet one of the world’s top mixologists, Tony Abou-Ganim, during Sundowners Cocktail Clinic to sip and experience his famed, cocktail-shaking magic. Mexican-American celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez will also be making an Atlantis appearance, hosting his own taco and tequila fiesta til midnight.



Dessert guru Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman —the notable pastry virtuoso behind the 2000s Ace of Cakes series — is taking over all things dessert. Guests can join Goldman and Atlantis’ resident dessert chefs for an afternoon cake and ice cream social. Or, opt for a poolside treat at the Late Night Dessert Party to taste his extravagantly creative desserts while DJ Kim Lee of Netflix’s Bling Empire spins sweet tunes.

Michelin-rated chef Michael White



Several of the celebrity chefs will also offer exclusive lunches and dinners featuring their innovative recipes accompanied by sommelier wine pairings. Guarnaschelli and Sánchez, as well as Atlantis’ Michelin-rated Michael White and Travel Channel’s favorite food expert Andrew Zimmern, are confirmed as hosts.

And if you’re ready to dine like a local, long-standing island favorites from Caribbean conch to Nassau-produced beers and rum will be available throughout the Atlantis resort.

The Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival will take place March 15-19, 2023.

To learn more and book your tickets, visit atlantisbahamas.com.