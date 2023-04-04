Discover This Ultra Exclusive Residential Project

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | real estate

RELATED GROUP’S NEWEST PROJECT, THE RESIDENCES AT SIX FISHER ISLAND, ARRIVES AT THE EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY.

A kitchen at The Residences at Six Fisher Island, which features world-class design, architecture and amenities. PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

Located directly off the coast of Miami Beach lies one of the country’s most exclusive communities, Fisher Island, which is now home to the island’s most exclusive property to date, The Residences at Six Fisher Island. Complete with a private golf course, secluded beach, members-only restaurant and other lavish amenities, this 216-acre destination is only accessible via ferry or other watercraft.

Developed by Related Group, Fisher Island’s latest luxury condominium features 50 ultraluxury homes boasting world-class design and architecture by Tara Bernerd and Partners and Kobi Karp. Inspired by the art of living well, Six Fisher Island’s highly curated service is designed to cater to every resident’s needs.

“We are not content with simply building a beautiful tower. We want to build a sense of belonging,” says Isaac Toledano of BH Group, one of the partners in the development. “Fisher has long been known for its villagelike atmosphere, and we’re confident our curated sales approach will help further that experience.”



A living room at the new ultraluxury residences PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

The new development is a benchmark for refined sophistication and service and offers a deep sense of beauty with endless possibilities. The 10-story structure features homes that range from 3,800 to nearly 16,000 square feet.

From a state-of-the-art deep-water marina and luxurious beach club to formal dining options, multiple pools and a spa, the five-star residents-only project is set to honor the history and tradition of Fisher Island.



The new condominium will feature a heavy emphasis on community. PHOTO COURTESY OF RELATED GROUP

“This is a project more than 40 years in the making,” says Jon Paul Pérez, president of Related Group. “It’s the type of opportunity our team dreams of. We look forward to delivering a truly special project that raises the island’s pedigree even higher.” 6 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, Website