7 Luxury Ski Suit Brands That Melt Fashion With Function

It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and the snow falls like powder. Where are you taking your next ski trip?

Whether you’re shredding black diamonds or playing it safe on the bunny slope, you can cut a fashionable figure that turns heads across the resort. It’s a luxury activity in itself, and you deserve the best when it comes to your ski suit, too.

The best ski suits will be waterproof yet breathable, full of warm insulation without stifling your style, and durable enough to make it season to season.

If you’re in the market for an upgrade, we suggest one of these leading luxury ski suit brands that will come through with function but never lose an ounce of fashionable edge.

Moncler

Italian designers always cut a smart silhouette, and Moncler is no exception. This brand is renowned for its premium down jackets and skiwear, which often combine functionality with high-fashion design. Shop everything from ski jackets to mid and base layers, ski pants, helmets, apres ski looks and more.

Bogner

Bogner, a German brand recognized by enthusiasts the world over for its upscale ski and sportswear. The company offers stylish and sophisticated ski apparel, including women’s ski suits, first layers, shoes, jackets and more in vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns that will keep you safe on the slope and have you doing anything but blend into the crowd.

Spyder

This American brand brings nothing but high-performance ski and snowboard apparel. With a focus on technical features and stylish designs, these products are popular among winter sports enthusiasts of all kinds. Jackets, tops, bottoms, footwear, accessories and more are offered in a range of fun colors and styles fit for the pros.

Fusalp

Fusalp is a French brand known for its elegant and functional skiwear. This brand incorporates technical fabrics and innovative designs into its ski suits that will last you year in and out. In true French fashion, the looks are simple but outstanding, popping in monochromatic colors or demure darks. It’s sophisticated fun.

Kjus

“Luxury meets technology.” That’s the mantra at Swiss brand Kjus, dedicated to producing high-performance ski and golf apparel. The women’s ski suits are known for cutting-edge technology and sleek design, and you’ll have to stand in these suits to truly understand the elevated experience.

Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen, a Norwegian brand, offers a range of outdoor and ski apparel. Known for its durable and functional clothing, including women’s ski suits, Helly Hensen also offers sailing and hiking gear to keep your outfitted all year long.

Peak Performance

Peak Performance is another Swedish brand that produces unbeatable outdoor and ski apparel. Combining technical features with a modern and urban design aesthetic, Peak Performance suits and accessories live up to their name while being sustainable, too!

Shopping isn’t even the best part of the ski trip, so get your best suit on and hit those slopes today! May we suggest one of our favorite ski resorts?