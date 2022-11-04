Simplify Your Skincare Routine With These TikTok Skinfluencers

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle

Winter and colder weather are known for their gorgeous snowscapes and shorter days. The winter is also known for the drying effect it may have on your skin. TikTok has you covered in more than just the entertainment department.

Here are some of the most informative skincare creators on TikTok.

@Hyram

@hyram DOLLAR TREE SKIN CARE PRODUCTS New YouTube video, link in bio! original sound - Hyram

We all know and love Hyram and his dedication to the perfect skincare routine. After growing in popularity over the pandemic, his account acts as a beacon for anyone looking to spruce up or simplify their skincare routine. One of the clean and popular items he recommends is the CeraVe facial cleanser.

@drpimplepopper

Anyone who has a liking for pimple popping knows exactly who Dr. Pimple Popper is. From the show to TikTok, this dermatologist goes into depth on the different kinds of skin blemishes people may have. She doesn’t just describe it, she shows it. The cherry on top is her recommendations to get rid of surface blemishes like pimples, discoloration and hyperpigmentation.

@dermdoctor

Following the trend of your favorite dermatologists, Dr.Shah on Tiktok is a familiar face that shares popular skin videos on TikTok and lets us know where they went wrong. On top of his own medically backed suggestions, he keeps it real with the public on the kind of products that actually make a difference versus the ones that are just for show. His specialty is breaking down complex processes with the skin into more people-friendly terminology.

@yayayayoung

#Essence #SlappableSkin original sound - yayayayoung Skincare Egg Head @yayayayoung 7 Layering Method Essence/Toner EASILY my most favorite way to "substitute" for a moisturizer if i dont have one on hand. HOWEVER, if you want to try to have some juicy Slappable Skin, try the 7 Layer method AND THEN moisturize afterwards. Your skin will be so plump, no slap will ever hurt #7Layers

@yayayayoung a.k.a the egg king is well known on TikTok for his skincare recommendations and food recommendations on an alternate channel. If you have ever wanted to see a product tested before you purchase it, this is the perfect channel for you. He tests the craziest skincare products and hacks so you don’t have to. In the end, he gives an honest review of each product.

@sparklesandskin

Another great account for skincare hacks is @sparklesandskin. Iona goes through some of the products that help her skin and creates playlists for viewers to go through and find exactly what they are looking for. In addition to the product reviews, she lets her viewers know how to properly clean makeup tools and provides specific skincare routines for specific skin issues.

@sarapalmyra

Have you ever felt completely lost in the skincare aisle at Sephora? Well, Sara is here to guide us through the products that are worth the hype versus the products that just aren’t worth it. She covers all sides of the brand spectrum, from high-end to low-end. To top it off, she throws in the occasional makeup tutorial.

@ellengendlermd

#dermatologist #dermatologistontiktok #dermatologistrecommended #morningskincareroutine #morningskincareroutine #antiagingtips Sia - Xeptemper @ellengendlermd Morning routine. Thinnest to thickest product. Let actives penetrate first. I use my pigment lightener, then anti-oxidant, then DNA Repair(liquid or serum or cream) and then sunscreen. If you like moisturizer you can add that before your sunscreen but I prefer no moisturizer as you’ve already gotten plenty of moisture from the other products. Don’t apply thick creams before any actives. Btw do you like the way my glasses make my eyelashes look like they’re dancing? #morningroutine

Rounding off the list is another dermatologist. Dr. Gendler is another creator who goes through the latest trends and breaks them down for us. Her specialty is going over skincare for specific issues like eczema, dermatitis and rosacea.