Weekly Recipe: Sloppy Khan By Khan Saab in California

Oh, the Sloppy Joe. It’s a family favorite when one just does not want to be bothered to cook an over-the-top meal. Delicious and hearty, it’s a surefire way to create something everyone will enjoy, but why not give it a little extra oomph?
At Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton, CA., chef Imran "Ali" Mookhi elevates comfort and street-food favorites into the kind of menu the Michelin Guide recommends. Today, he’s sharing his recipe for Sloppy Kahn, a Desi-take on the humble Sloppy Joe that brings even more flavor to the table, if you can believe it.
This one-pot dinner is a quick mix of ingredients worked up in a wok or big pan, then you pile it all up on a spiced slider bun and chow down. The mix of coriander, cardamom, cumin, paprika, chili, chutney and mint takes this to meaty dish to a whole new level.