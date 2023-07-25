Fuel Up With The Best Smoothie And Juice Bars In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Whether you are looking for a refreshing snack or a post-workout protein kick, smoothie and juice bars are the best healthy option. With a variety of beverages filled with fresh, delicious produce and superfoods, smoothies and juices are the perfect midday stop or great to have on hand. Be sure to check out some of Miami’s best smoothie and juice bars.

Raw Juce

112 Madruga Ave., Coral Gables / Website

Raw Juce is the spot for all things healthy snacks. From green juices, loaded with kale and ginger, or a protein-packed peanut butter smoothie, this menu has got you covered! If you’re looking for a multi-day juice cleanse, order one of their basic, intermediate or ultimate cleanses to reset and detox your body!

Sunset Juice Cafe

1940 Alton Rd., Miami Beach / Website

Sunset Juice Cafe is the perfect neighborhood cafe, serving many delicious and nutritious options. Prioritizing organic produce across their cold-pressed juices and smoothies offering many sweet fruit-filled juices, or more hard-core vegetable options. All of their smoothie and smoothie bowls have an available add-on for vegan protein, chia seeds, spirulina and flax.

Pura Vida

Multiple Locations / Website

A Miami staple for healthy meals and snacks, so you know they must make a mean smoothie! From fresh juices to wellness shots, Pura Vida can cure you from the inside out. Whether you need immune boosting, detox, or just a pick-me-up there are many juice options for you. Superfood smoothies are another main menu item, with various fruity, green and chocolate options.

Under The Mango Tree

737 5th St., Miami Beach / Website

Not only is Under The Mango Tree’s restaurant so boho-chic, but the menu options are also amazing. With exotic flavors that taste good and are even better for you, be sure to try the Pink Dragon smoothie made with dragon fruit, banana, apple and coconut nectar, or one of their many delicious green juice options.

My Roots Juice Bar & Kitchen

Multiple Locations / Website

With a long list of superfood smoothies, getting your daily nutrients is no problem at My Roots Juice Bar & Kitchen. From chocolate, berries, coffee and greens, you are sure to find a smoothie option that fits your needs! In addition to single-serving cold press juices, 7-day juice cleanses are also available to set your body up for success!

Dr Smood

Multiple Locations / Website

As you walk into any Dr Smood location, you are welcomed by large cold-pressed juice-filled refrigerators. With every color, flavor and benefit, you’ll be sure to find the best juice for you.

Banana Berry

305 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables / Website

With a full menu dedicated to smoothies, you know Banana Berry is the place! With many traditional fruits and veggie smoothie options, as well as protein-packed super smoothies, you’re going to leave wanting more! The menu also has a supplement section, where you can customize different add-ons for your smoothie to target different areas, whether it be adding protein, matcha, detox formula or much more. In addition to their delicious smoothies, there is a variety of fresh-pressed juices available to order, or fully customizable.

Delicious Raw

1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach / Website

With a variety of made-to-order juices and smoothies, Delicious Raw's menu options are quite literally delicious and raw! From revitalizing juices such as the Glow Raw with carrot, pineapple and ginger, to the Pink Pleasure packed with root vegetables including beets, these fresh-pressed juices are total feel-good fuel! If you're looking for something more filling, be sure to order one of the smoothies with amazing superfoods, essential vitamins and minerals. The Liquid Sunshine smoothie is a go-to, to help cool off your body made with a blend of fruit, aloe and coconut water, a total hydration beverage!