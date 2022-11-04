Smorgasburg Miami Is Expanding Its Indulgent Culinary Offerings And Good Vibes With Sundays At Smorg

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink

This March, Miami welcomed Smorgasburg, America's largest open-air food market with locations in New York and Los Angeles. Also known as the "Disneyland for Food," this foodies' paradise attracts thousands of visitors every Saturday for a fun afternoon of eating, drinking, and socializing. Now it is officially introducing Sundays at Smorg.

Beginning on Nov. 13, this famous indulgent market that offers the best vibes will also open on Saturdays and Sundays. At this weekend market, guests can indulge in unique gastronomic experiences from a diverse group of vendors, the majority representing the Miami community at its core. Some of these vendors include Los Dos Amigos Tacos and Burger Bar by La Traila, and other small businesses from all over the country, such as D'Abruzzo NYC in New York City and Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu, California.

To help celebrate the special announcement, some of Miami's top chefs will appear at the market, offering a one-day-only opportunity to sample their signature dishes. Visitors can expect special guest appearances from Viet-Latin trendsetters Phuc Yea and Little Haiti's Michelin Star restaurant Boia De, which will bring out their famed La Pollita fried chicken sandwich for the occasion. You can also expect Flour & Weirdoughs bakery on Key Biscayne.

For its commitment to community, Smorgasburg Miami will partner with the Miami chapter of Common Threads, a national nonprofit that provides cooking and nutrition education to children and families to encourage healthy habits that lead to wellness. The market will also donate the day's merchandise sales to the organization. Regularly, Smorgasburg collaborates with their food rescue initiative, Buddy System MIA.

As the market kick off Sundays at Smorg, guests are invited to stop by for great food and vibes that the entire family will enjoy. From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a live DJ will provide groovy beats. You cannot miss this chance and visit Smorgasburg Miami, where people from all walks of life are welcome to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Smorgasburg Miami is located in Wynwood at 2600 NW Second Ave. Sundays at Smorg, kicking off this Nov. 13, will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For additional information, visit the website and follow the Market on Instagram (@smorgasburgmiami).