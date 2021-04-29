South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns For Its 20th Anniversary

Alexa Shabinsky | April 29, 2021 | Food & Drink Events





PHOTO BY UNSPLASH

THE ANNUAL SOBEWFF RETURNS FOR ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY THIS MONTH.

Eat, drink and be merry this month as our favorite foodie event returns to the city with renowned chefs and sommeliers in tow. With a focus to “EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE.,” the legendary Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary May 20 to 23 with an action-packed lineup of tastings, dinners and parties that will delight festivalgoers with flavors from around the country. Kicking off the festival on Thursday, May 20, is Carbone Fine Food’s Italian Bites on the Beach, hosted by Giada De Laurentiis. Festival veteran Martha Stewart will be leading the anniversary celebrations later that evening at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach that will include live music and tasty snacks from Popeyes—where, yes, you can finally get your hands on that coveted chicken sandwich. Open-air tasting tents on Miami Beach will remain in place, spread over multiple days to ensure social distancing, featuring top chefs and personalities like Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri. The signature Tribute Dinner at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel will honor culinary heroes for their work and contributions, as well as dinner honorees De Laurentiis and Eduardo M. Sardiña. SOBEWFF founder and director Lee Brian Schrager says, “We want fans and friends to have a great time while feeling confident that their safety and welfare are the main priority.” For the full schedule and tickets, along with safety guidelines, visit sobewff.org.