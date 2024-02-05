A Complete Guide To The Most Star Studded Events At SOBEWFF

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Calendar Food & Drink Events Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Eat Food and Drink Feature

Check out this year's most star studded events at the SOBEWFF.

Calling all gourmands: SOBEWFF is back with a lineup you won’t want to miss. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBEWFF

As the famed Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One returns to Miami for its annual curation of mouthwatering events, our city is ready to take a bite out of indulgent creations. In honor of the 23rd iteration, this year’s gourmet event spans four days, bringing together more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers. From intimate dinners, late-night parties, seminars and more, find these hot events below that promise recognizable faces paired with cant-miss culinary delights. Find a complete list of events, locations and tickets at sobewff.org.



Burger Bash, presented by Schweid & Sons and hosted by Rachael Ray

Thursday, Feb 22, 7:30.-10:30 p.m.; American Airlines North Venue, 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

This annual event is one of the hottest tickets to secure during SOBEWFF. And this year, the mouthwatering bites are set to be even better as a panel of esteemed celebrity judges, including Grammy award-winning artist Rev Run, Yung Gravy, Gayle King, American cook Molly Baz, Kate Upton and cast members from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, determine the best burger. Complete with decadent bites and drinks, this is a can’t-miss event.



Cigars & Spirits presented by Cigar Aficionado

Friday, Feb 23, 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. Kimpton Angler’s Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Hosted by legendary restaurateur Guy Fieri, join the late-night soirée, bringing unparalleled flavors and aromas to South Beach. Delight in various spirits, including bourbons, whiskies and scotches, while learning what makes each unique.

Celebrity chef Pickleball Tournament presented by Whispering Angel

Saturday, Feb 24, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.; Miami Beach Golf Club, 2301 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Join Hunter Fieri and his fiance, Tara Bernstein, in the second year of SOBEWFF’s pickleball tournament. The friendly competition is the perfect showdown between top-class chefs and culinary personalities. Amid a sizzling court and heating competition, this event perfectly combines culinary expertise with fun and athletic prowess.



Bobby’s Triple Threat

Saturday, Feb. 24, 8-11 p.m.; Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

This new addition to the lineup showcases the first-ever live iteration of Food Network’s new show, Bobby’s Triple threat. Hosted by chefs Bobby Flay, Tiffany Derry, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio, guests can enjoy the culinary creativity of hand-selected chefs from around the country, competing for a $25,000 prize.

Drag Brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Sunday, Feb. 25, 12-3 p.m.; Miami Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach

Join five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris and author and chef David Burtka for an afternoon brunch featuring some of today’s most stellar drag queens. Complete with delectable dishes, craft cocktails and jaw-dropping performances, this event promises nonstop excitement.

Sunday Supper hosted by Mario Carbone

Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 - 4 p.m.; Carbone 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Mario Carbone continues building the culinary empire as one-third of the iconic Major Food Group. The Michelinstarred and James Beard-nominated chef is bringing his talents to the Festival with a Sunday Supper paying homage to great Italian-American restaurants and robust Italian wines sure to transport diners to the golden age.