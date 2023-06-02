Social Goods Teams Up With Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' For Pride Month Collab

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Entertainment Philanthropy

Social Goods is teaming up with Some Like It Hot on Broadway for an exclusive Pride month collection.

The pieces include a hat embroidered with "Love and Respect," a tote and a t-shirt that are printed with "Say It With Love and Respect." It's the brand's second Broadway collaboration, following Macbeth, which celebrated the arts and brought kids to the theater.

In honor of the collab, Social Goods also donated to The Trevor Project, the non-profit organization that focus on crisis intervention and suicide prevention in LGBTQ youths.

Some Like It Hot, the most-nominated musical at this year's Tony's, follows the story of two jazz musicians forced to go into hiding in an all-female band. It stars J. Harrison Ghee, who became one of the first openly non-binary performer to be nominated for a Tony.

Social Goods is the brainchild of sisters Kate and Lisa Sokolov, who founded the brand believing that goods could be an impetus of change.

See the collection below:

