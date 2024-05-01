Everything To Know About Super Model Sofia Resing

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | People Feature Featured Celebrity

Brazilian-born Sofia Resing (@sofiaresing) has been in the modeling world since winning a Ford Models contest at 15 years old.



Gucci swimsuit, gucci.com; Schutz heels, schutz-shoes.com; Alexis Bittar earrings, alexisbittar.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

Since then, Resing has graced campaigns and runways for brands like Giorgio Armani, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Zuhair Murad and more. While the model now resides in Miami, she can often be found jet-setting around the globe for work and pleasure. We chat with Resing as we prepare for Race Week and learn more about her career and philanthropic passions.

What is your favorite part about your job?

Thanks to my job, I started traveling the world at such a young age, which I had never experienced until then. I’ve visited some of the most incredible locations on earth and now speak four languages. I have met and connected with the most amazing people from different countries and cultures and helped my family in many ways. My job has shaped my life into what it is today, and I absolutely love how rewarding it has been. To be honest, if it weren’t for modeling, I probably would have never left Brazil.



Celine jacket and skirt, thewebster.com; Balenciaga sunglasses, balenciaga.com; Wolford tights, wolford.com; stylist’s own vintage earrings. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

What is your most memorable campaign?

The first time I ever walked Armani Privé in Paris, I had to stay after the show to shoot their campaign. The show and the shoot were inside this big atelier they used to have in Place Vendôme. To be in such an iconic building, working with such an iconic designer for the first time, and wearing these outfits that each took months to be made was something special to remember.



Celine jacket and skirt, thewebster.com; Balenciaga sunglasses, balenciaga.com; Wolford tights, wolford.com; stylist’s own vintage earrings.Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated



In terms of fashion, what are some of your favorite brands?

I feel like most French brands are so classy and effortless. One can never go wrong with Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello or Celine.

Although you live in Miami, you’re often traveling all over the world. Tell us about some of the most unique places you’ve been to.

I went to Iceland last year with my girlfriends, and it was one of the most incredible trips I’ve ever taken. The landscape, waterfalls, glaciers and whales were incredible. We rode Icelandic horses and ate blueberries off the ground—that land has so much life! Also, we were lucky enough to see the northern lights twice in that week, so it was a trip for the books.



Celine jacket and skirt, thewebster.com; Balenciaga sunglasses, balenciaga.com; Wolford tights, wolford.com; stylist’s own vintage earrings. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated



Is there anywhere you haven’t been that you’re dying to go to?

I travel a lot outside of the U.S., and I need to explore more of the country I live in. The Grand Canyon is at the top of my list. I have also never been to Colorado. Now that I recently learned how to snowboard properly, I’ve been super excited to explore cold places like Alaska and British Columbia in Canada.



Celine jacket and skirt, thewebster.com; Balenciaga sunglasses, balenciaga.com; Wolford tights, wolford.com; stylist’s own vintage earrings. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

What are some of your travel wellness and beauty tips?

There are a couple of things that I always bring on the plane with me, like the Alo hand cream and also the Laneige lip sleeping mask. I’m also obsessed with the Mario Badescu facial sprays—I always spray them when I feel tired and need a little refresher. I love the 111SKIN eye masks. I use them before every important shoot or event.



The Archivia trenchcoat, thearchivia.com; Vehla sunglasses, vehlaeyewear.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots, ysl.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated



I understand you’re very passionate about your philanthropic work with the oceans in Miami. Tell us about this. When did you become involved?

I decided to volunteer on a beach cleanup when I first moved to Miami in 2021, and I was impressed with the amount of garbage we picked up in one hour of paddleboarding through the canal. I kept volunteering throughout the year and became friends with the [Clean Miami Beach] founder, Sophie Ringel. Only in January 2023 did I decide to participate as staff, working on the cleanups and raising money for the organization. Everyone there is extremely passionate about the environment, and seeing everyone work so hard and knowing this is a nonprofit organization, I knew they needed help.



The Archivia trenchcoat, thearchivia.com; Vehla sunglasses, vehlaeyewear.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots, ysl.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

What have been some of the most rewarding parts of this work?

The most rewarding part is knowing that, in the long term, we’re not only saving many marine life and birds that could end up trapped in garbage or confusing plastic with food, but we’re also educating the public. Clean Miami Beach now has school programs where students create art with the trash we’ve picked up in the cleanups. Sophie has also helped pass some important laws, like making smoking in Miami Beach illegal.



Bond-eye swimsuit, bond-eye.com Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

One of the top items found on the cleanups is cigarette butts, which are made of plastic and do not decompose. It is incredible how a lot of smokers are not even aware of that. Another important approved measure was the intentional balloon release ban in Florida! Balloons do not decompose as they are made of plastic, not to mention that birds get entangled in the strings, and sea turtles can eat them thinking they are jellyfish and, unfortunately, even die from them.



Christian Louboutin heels, us.christianlouboutin.com; Alexis Bittar earrings, alexisbittar.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

What do your daily beauty and fitness regimens look like?

I take supplements every day for my hair, skin and nails. I take Nutrafol, omega 3-6-9, collagen, lysine, Coenzyme Q10 and NADH. I also eat pretty clean—no red meats, no lactose, and I don’t smoke. I do hair treatments twice a month, either a gloss, Olaplex or the Tokio treatment (when I’m in Paris). One more super-important tip is to never sleep with makeup! Always clean your skin before sleeping, which is when your skin cells regenerate.



Epuzer blazer, epuzer.com; SAME bottoms, samelosangeles.com; Christian Louboutin heels, us.christianlouboutin.com; Alexis Bittar earrings, alexisbittar.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated



For fitness, I usually alternate between lower-body and upper-body workouts, which I try to put in between three to five sessions per week, depending on how busy my schedule is. I work to build muscle and not to lose weight. I also love to run on the boardwalk when I’m in Miami. Sunset or night runs are the best; otherwise, it’s too hot. Alternatively, I love vinyasa yoga; I just wish I had more time to do it consistently.



Santina-Nicole bodysuit, @santinanicole_thelabel; Balenciaga sunglasses and heels, balenciaga.com; Alexis Bittar bracelet and earrings, alexisbittar.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

Who inspires you?

All successful women that are able to manage a career and have time to have a family. Most of my friends with children have stopped their careers, and most of those who have a career have not had kids yet. I truly hope I’ll be able to manage that in the near future when I have my kids, as I know how hard this is!



Gucci swimsuit, gucci.com; Schutz heels, schutz-shoes.com; Alexis Bittar earrings, alexisbittar.com. Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Growing up, my father always told me, ‘Your conscience is your master.’ I started traveling the world alone when I was 15 years old, and my dad’s words have always guided me when I make decisions. Deep inside, we always know what feels wrong and what feels right.



Bond-eye swimsuit, bond-eye.com Photo By Riocam, Styled by Manuela Gutierrez, hair by Davian Weiberlen of Peter Alexander Salon, makeup by Daniela Gozlan, Cars courtesy of Curated