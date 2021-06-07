Sotheby's 'Natively Digital' NFT Auction Features Rare CryptoPunk, OseanWorld and More

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 7, 2021 | Culture Art

Still from Oseanworld's "Dragon" NFT.

Looking to invest in the burgeoning art movement of NFTs but aren't sure where to start? Sotheby's Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale, running now through June 10, offers some exceptionally-rare pieces from some of the NFT world's highest-selling and notable aritsts.

Pak, OseanWorld, Xcopy, Fvckrender, and Mad Dog Jones are just a handful of the nearly 30 artists, all of whom represent various aspects of the diverse NFT art landscape. One of the most exciting pieces on the bidding block is CryptoPunk's Covid Alien, or CryptoPunk #7523. CryptoPunks are collectible NFTs created by Larva Labs in June 2017. One of the first NFT artworks on the Ethereum blockchain, these unique tokens are symbolic of the current digital art period.

There are 10,000 diverse and completely-distinctive CryptoPunks in existence, each with individual characteristics and accessories. There are only nine Alien Punks, marking the batch as the rarest in Cryptopunk universe. The Punks are often used as avatars on social media, mainly on Twitter, for privacy in the age of ever-evolving technology. Providing an identity personal to a user, these characters are much more than their 24x24 pixel canvas. As Sotheby’s stated, the CryptoPunk collection “speaks to our times.”

Sotheby’s sale of the Covid Alien is an entryway to an exclusive faction of the NFT movement. As one of the most coveted NFT artworks, the Covid Alien is part of the Alien Punk collection, making it extremely rare and valuable. While there is not an explicit price on this artwork, CNBC reports that other Alien Punks have recently sold for more than $7.5 million each, and seven other CryptoPunks have sold for more than $1 million.

Other pieces featured in the Natively Digital sale include Kevin McCoy's "first" NFT, along with Pak's "Fade," OseanWorld's "Dragon," Mad Dog Jones' "Visor," Xcopy's "NGMI" and more. It’s a fascinating collection that showcases the vibrant culture of digital these artists, each uniquely navigating their own way through the age of NFTs, taking the world of fine art to new levels.

Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale is open for bids now through Thursday, June 10. The Covid Alien specifically will be sold on June 10, with advanced bidding set to begin on Thursday.

Don’t miss out on the upcoming sale, and check out the NFT lots via Sotheby's website. Read more about the ongoing Natively Digital sale via CNBC.