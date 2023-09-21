The First South Beach Slam Pickleball Tournament Arrives In November

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Events Entertainment Community

America’s fastest growing sport will soon be the center of attention in a three-day amateur tournament coming to Lincoln Road. The City of Miami Beach is partnering with Major League Pickleball, Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and Lincoln Road Business Improvement District to bring the South Beach Slam to the heart of Miami Beach

The tournament kicks off on Friday, Nov. 17 with a welcome event consisting of free community clinics led by Major League Pickleball pros and lessons by the Miami Beach Tennis Center, as well as an opening match between pickleball pros and collegiate teams.

Each team will play during a dedicated time slot across eight courts that will be set up between Michigan and Lenox Avenues. However, pickleball won’t be the only attraction—expect experiential activations throughout the road, including store promotions, happy hours and food specials at select restaurants.

Matches will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A cash prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the winning doubles team of each of the six skill divisions.