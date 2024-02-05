Take A Look At This Jaw-Dropping Tri-Level Penthouse

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate HBMI Home real estate HBMI Collections

Unparalleled luxury awaits at this jaw-dropping South Beach tri-level penthouse.



The ultra-luxury residence offers panoramic views, serene living spaces and high design. PHOTO BY MICHAEL RUIZ, BECOME LEGENDARY

Resting at the top of one of Miami’s most iconic buildings is a once-in-a-generation tri-level penthouse for sale at the Philippe Starck-designed Icon South Beach. Located in the exclusive South of Fifth neighborhood steps away from Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed and the world-famous Carbone, this waterfront gem comes equipped with a private interior elevator; 360-degree views of downtown Miami, the ocean, bay and Miami Beach; an 11,000-square-foot private rooftop saltwater pool; and two levels of terrace space perfect for gatherings or relaxation. For living space, the sky-high manse boasts six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, two family rooms, a wine cellar and parking for up to six vehicles—a rarity in Miami. Serving as a statement of prestige and sophistication, this beauty is an above-water oasis of Miami’s most opulent lifestyle offerings. So much so, you’ll never want to venture too far from home.



PHOTO BY MICHAEL RUIZ, BECOME LEGENDARY

ADDRESS

450 Alton Rd #PH1, Miami

Beach, FL 33139

PRICE

$47.5M

PHOTO BY MICHAEL RUIZ, BECOME LEGENDARY

LISTING AGENTS

Stephanie Roy, 561.212.2545, [email protected]; and Liz Hogan, 305.804.9700, [email protected]