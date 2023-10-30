Revealed: The Hottest Events At South Beach Wine And Food Festival 2024

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment Community

Culinary creatives from all over the world will gather in South Beach for a weekend long celebration of all things food and beverage from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. Find events in every neighborhood celebrating an art form that creates community like no other. Join industry icons in taste tests, competitions, classes and weekend-long parties, because it is Miami after all! Curate your perfect SOBEWFF schedule from the most anticipated events:

Thursday

Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® hosted by Rachael Ray

7:30 -10:30 p.m.

American Airlines North Venue / Website

Join Rachael Ray in judging the rigorous competition for the Schweid & Sons® The Very Best Burger Award. Taste test the curated competition of over 30 burgers by the country’s top chefs and cast your vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

A Taste of Italy hosted by Dario Cecchini, Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini

8 - 11 p.m.

Miami Design District—Jungle Plaza / Website

Join Italian specialty chefs Dario Cecchini, Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini for the quickest flight to the Bel Paese country out of Miami. A dozen renowned chefs will be waiting to transport visitors right into the dolce vita lifestyle in this walk-around tasting event, as part of the Miami Design District Event Series.

Friday

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

American Airlines North Venue / Website

For just one night, leave Miami and enter the world of Flavortown with Guy Fieri. Restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning TV star Fieri will return again as a star of this year's SOBEWFF. He’ll be selecting chefs from the nation's roadside diners, vintage drive-ins and other hidden talents. With a New York Times bestselling author as host and over 30 talented chefs, you’ll want to make sure to bring your appetite for a flavorful night.

The Art of Punch Room presented by MATADOR Bar and EDITION (NEW)

6 - 7:30 p.m. (Session 1)

8 - 9:30 p.m. (Session 2)

The Miami Beach EDITION / Website

Matador Bar will be transformed into Tampa’s The Art of Punch Room, a straight out of prohibition speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar. Enjoy beautifully crafted cocktails with hors d’oeuvre pairings as you take in the transformative decorations, an homage to English manors and London's private gentleman’s club.

Noche Cubana hosted by Michelle Bernstein, David Martinez and Gio Gutierrez (NEW)

10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

National Hotel / Website

Night owls gather to experience food made with love by chefs Michelle Bernstein and David Martinez, both culinary business and life partners. Bernstein, with accolades consisting of a James Beard Award, television stardom and cookbook success, will be cooking up food for the heart alongside her spouse. Joined by cocktail mixologist Gio Gutierrez, an expert on Cuban flavor, visitors are guaranteed food and beverage pairings full of life and love. Don’t forget your dancing shoes—the live band will be playing music for the salsa fanatics.

Saturday

Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village

12 - 5 p.m.

Grand Tasting Village / Website

When the traditional white tents appear along the shores of South Beach it can mean only one thing—the annual Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast has commenced. This year, 30 South Florida restaurants will gather across three blocks of shoreline allowing visitors to stroll on the sand as they sip and savor. With live music, branded booth activations from sponsors and Food Network personalities galore, the Grand Tasting Village is a must-stop on any SOBEWFF visitor’s list.

The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson

4 - 7 p.m.

Eden Roc Miami Beach / Website

James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson has made investing in the Black community a personal and professional priority, celebrating culinary innovations from the rich history of Black culture. The Cookout will be honoring traditional dishes, flavors, ingredients and techniques as an art form to connect communities.

Tribute Dinner honoring Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia

7 - 11 p.m.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel / Website

The Tribute Dinner of the SOBEWFF has been compared to the Oscars of Food–it’s an honor for any chef to be paid recognition at the event. This year, join Rachael Ray in hosting the honorees, Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia. Bottura is known for his restaurant, Osteria Francescana, a three-star Michelin cathedral of culinary creativity. An advocate for sustainability within the restaurant world, Bottura works restlessly to educate the food industry in the reduction of food waste. Garavoglia is the Chairman of Campari Group, famous for their red liquor Campari. He has taken over the global beverage industry with brands like Aperol, SKYY Vodka, Appleton, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier and Frangelico. With a lineup consisting of only the most esteemed chefs, the food and beverage pairings are sure to be an incomparable experience for any guest of the celebration.

Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores hosted by Aarón Sánchez

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

American Airlines North Venue / Website

Few food and beverage duos can dare to compete with Tacos and Tequila. Award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez is hosting this event to celebrate the iconic pairing and has rounded up the best tacos South Florida has to offer. With margaritas, music and every type of taco imaginable, this event is a must-attend for all those who wish to celebrate the immortal match.

Bobby’s Triple Threat hosted by Bobby Flay, Tiffany Derry, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio (NEW)

8 - 11 p.m.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel / Website

Join Bobby Flay for an inaugural event—a live version of new Food Network hit show, Bobby’s Triple Threat. Flay will be joined by culinary experts Tiffany Derry, Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio to showcase the innovation of national chefs selected by Bobby who will compete for the $25,000 prize.

Sunday

Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village

12 - 5 p.m.

Grand Tasting Village / Website

Back under the white tents, enjoy a continuation of Saturday's Grand Tasting Village.

Overtown EatUp! hosted by Marcus Samuelsson

3 - 7 p.m.

Overtown Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall / Website

Overtown EatUp has returned for a second year to celebrate the culinary and cultural traditions of Miami’s Overtown community. Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson will host a walk-through showcase of the cuisine from Miami’s center of Black history. Chefs from the neighborhood will host a spectacle to celebrate their innovative and rich dishes, paired alongside crafted cocktails.

Goya Foods’ Heritage Fire: Grand Finalè (NEW)

5 - 8 p.m.

The Hangar / Website

Part of The Hangar Event series presented by Capital one and featuring the 14 Goya Foods tour winners of 2023, chefs will cook up artisan food from top farmers using live-fire. Prepare for heated competition after trying each chef's preparation, and cast your vote for Grand Finale Heritage Hero Champion.

BACARDĺ presents The Block Party (NEW)

6 - 9 p.m.

American Airlines North Venue / Website

The energy of a block party done right can radiate through the body, and Bacardi is here to throw Miami’s block party of the year in collaboration with hosts Melba Wilson and Andrew Zimmern and performances from Rev Run and Run DMC. End the weekend festivities on a high note with food from 20 chefs and cocktails crafted with Bacardi’s finest.