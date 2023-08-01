Sow the Seeds of Adventure at Southall

Heather Mikesell Heather Mikesell | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Set amid the lush hills of historic Franklin, Tennessee, Southall is a 325-acre resort, near Nashville, with an inn and cottages, dining and spa experiences that draw on the land, and a working farm at the heart of it all. The beautiful landscape provides ample opportunities for nature-inspired pursuits with trails to hike and bike, a picturesque lake with water sports, even a challenging ropes course for the more adventurous. But that’s only the beginning, at Southall, you’ll find a celebration of inventive cuisine, wellness experiences that nourish body and soul, and outdoor adventures that fuel the fun.

Expand Your Horizons

Whether you’re in search of relaxation, adventure, or simply time with loved ones, Southall provides just what you need. With experiences for couples, families, colleagues, and more, Southall is a captivating destination where people can gather, connect, and explore. It offers culinary experiences and tours of the working farm, orchard, and greenhouses, as well as more adrenaline-fueled adventures. For those looking to adopt a slower pace, an afternoon lounging by the outdoor heated pool provides the perfect respite.

Savor Nature’s Bounty

Southall captures the sense of wonder that comes from connecting with the land, eating food that was grown and harvested just steps away. It celebrates the bounty of each season, allowing the flavors of fresh, seasonal produce from our farm to take center stage in thoughtfully crafted dishes. With a deep connection to the land, Sojourner serves an array of enticing offerings, creating immersive and transcendent dining experiences designed to honor our surroundings.

Embark on a Journey to Well-being

Reflecting the nurturing essence of the land that surrounds it, The Spa at Southall offers a blend of time-honored techniques and modern therapies that brings the body back into balance, along with a soothing mineral pool and calming herbal medicinal garden. Inspired by the therapeutic properties of botanicals and other nourishing ingredients cultivated on the farm, the spa instills a deep sense of well-being.

Cultivate something special at Southall.

www.southalltn.com