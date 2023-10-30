SPANX Reshapes With A Miami Pop-Up Scene

By: Allie Green By: Allie Green | | Style & Beauty Events Style Style & Beauty

The iconic feminine shapewear brand SPANX is debuting an exclusive pop-up in Miami this November offering an interactive experience.

Known for revolutionizing women’s wear, the brand is kicking off the exclusive pop-up experience in Miami with a one-day-only pop-up event fit for any fashion-forward shopper.

Offering an alluring and immersive setting, shoppers have the pleasure of selecting their shapewear among a background of a simulated sculpture garden. Part of a three-city series, don’t miss out on Miami’s exclusive one-day-only pop-up event! Open to the public, the pop-up will be open on Nov. 11 for its first-ever retail pop-up experience. Shoppers have the opportunity to view SPANX’s most coveted collections while shopping among an idyllic scene set with fascinating designs. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience Nkosi Ndlovu’s artwork while exploring the latest SPANX collections.

The female-backed brand offers apparel, active and shapewear made to adjust to the busy lifestyle of any modern-day woman. Driven by a commitment to solving common wardrobe challenges and redefining smarter must-haves, SPANX helps women juggle the many roles they take on throughout the day. Helping women all over the world feel seen, confident, and comfortable, SPANX was made for women by women.

95 NE 40th St., Miami