Splash into Summerfest at Loews Hotels

Lifestyle Sponsored Post

SIP, SEE, STAY & SWIM at Loews Miami Beach and Loews Coral Gables with summer spritz cocktails, cultural safaris and a partnership with LIVELY swimwear

Summer is here and so is the return of Summerfest by Loews Hotels, the summer-long immersive program found exclusively at Loews Miami Beach Hotel and the new Loews Coral Gables Hotel. Designed to encourage warm-weather wanderlust for all ages, abilities and lifestyles, Summerfest is the ultimate way to celebrate the season in style.

Locals and visitors can enjoy Summerfest by Loews now through Labor Day, featuring signature elements inspired by Miami and summer-themed experiences including:

SIP - Summerfest Spritz

With the ever-popular spritz poised to be one of the most in-demand cocktails this summer, each hotel is shaking up its own twist to the classic spritz.

Loews Miami Beach captures the flavors of the season with the SoBe Summer Spritz, a mango-infused mix of Cocchi Americano, mango liqueur, fresh mango puree and Prosecco. Loews Coral Gables’ version, the Flamingo Spritz, features strawberry infused Aperol, Gunpowder Gin and Prosecco.

For the non-imbibers, each hotel is also offering a non-alcoholic spritz mocktail, with Loews Miami Beach pouring up the El Semi-Spritz and Loews Coral Gables offering its Fizzy Garden Spritz.

SEE - Summerfest Cultural Safaris

It’s always fun to summer like a local in your own back yard! In that spirit, each hotel has created a Summerfest Cultural Safari - a fully inclusive experience designed for all ages and abilities, offering a uniquely local activity to explore.

Loews Miami Beach encourages guests to discover South Beach’s rich history of Art Deco design with a guided or self-guided walking tour curated by The Miami Design Preservation Leagues. Loews Coral Gables recommends visiting Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, one of the premier botanical gardens in the US, with 83 acres of lush, colorful tropical gardens showcasing more than 3,400 species of flora and fauna.

STAY – Exclusive Offer

Both hotels are giving friends and families a reason to book that much needed summer staycation.

Savor summer in South Beach with $250 in dining credit when booking a staycation at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Enjoy Miami-inspired menus at four restaurants and lounges, all featuring delicious cuisine, locally sourced ingredients and big flavor.

Locals can take advantage of exclusive Florida resident perks at Loews Coral Gables Hotel, including daily breakfast for two, valet parking and free meals for kids ages five and under.

SWIM – LIVELY x Loews Hotels

New for 2023, Loews is proud to unveil a partnership with fashion brand, LIVELY. Throughout the summer, guests at both hotels will receive exclusive discounts to the brand’s line of size-inclusive swimwear! For an added splash, Loews Miami Beach Hotel will host a pop-up onsite LIVELY shopping experience for those looking to revamp their swimwear and complementary wardrobe.

For additional details about Summerfest at Loews Miami Beach Hotel and Loews Coral Gables Hotel, and to book a summer staycation, visit loewshotels.com/summerfest.