Miami Gets Ready To Host The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT RUNWAY RETURNS TO W SOUTH BEACH WITH ITS JAW-DROPPING SHOW.



Sports Illustrated Swim models walk down the runway during 2022 swim week. PHOTO BY ALEXANDER TAMARGO/GETTY IMAGES FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT

Few brands are as synonymous with swimwear as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. As one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, the iconic runway show is returning to W South Beach with its high-energy runway show as part of July’s swim week. With a focus on championing diversity and empowerment, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will feature its incredible models and talent, who appear in the 2023 issue and the seven Swim Search finalists hoping to secure the coveted Rookie position for the 2024 issue. Other models gracing the runway include Ocean Drive’s cover star Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Nicole Williams English and more surprise guests. In addition to the star-studded runway show, the celebrated magazine will host a series of activations, gifting suites and events throughout the weekend. July 7 at 9 p.m. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @si_swimsuit