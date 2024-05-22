Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island Returns To Celebrate The Brand's 60th Anniversary

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People, Events, Celebrity, fashion,

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party returned to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to mark the brand’s 60th anniversary.



Kate Love, Christie Brinkley, and Brooks Nader attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in celebration of the release of the 2024 issue and the brand’s 60th Anniversary (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

With festivities throughout the weekend, legendary supermodels graced the red carpet, including Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks and more.

Additional models include last year’s cover star, Brooks Nader, who debuted new blond bombshell hair. Reflecting on her career growth from last year, Nadar shared upcoming projects and how her experience with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit opened doors for her.

“I have some exciting projects coming up! I can’t reveal too much, but I am taking over a fashion brand and launching my own line with them in spring 2025,” Nader shared. I’ve loved getting to see a completely different side of the business, from designing to shooting my own collection and strategizing marketing plans for our launch. It’s been a refreshing new challenge!”

Nicole Williams English, last year’s Rookie Of The Year, also graced the runway, once again appearing in the pages of the magazine alongside iconic women.



Nicole Williams English attends the release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 issue and the brand's 60th Anniversary at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“Being named 2023 Rookie Of The Year was one of the greatest accomplishments of my career,” she shared. “I worked my whole life to get here and to be a part of the Sports Illustrated Family. It was my ultimate goal, and to look back at where I started and how far I have come, brings me to tears. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought my first rookie shoot would be when I was nearly eight months pregnant, and then to top it off with Rookie Of The Year- I can’t even explain how that feels. I’m just so grateful and so honored to hold that title!”

Turning heads on the carpet, rookie Xandra Pohl, who previously DJed last year’s SI runway show.

“I’m so excited to be featured in this special 60th anniversary of the issue alongside the most beautiful, smart, and confident women. As a rookie I look up to all the other girls for advice on everything and I couldn’t be more grateful for how supportive this community is. This is also my first launch and I can’t wait to celebrate with all the girls.”



From Left to Right; Camille Kostek, Jena Sims, Xandra Pohl, Ellie Thuman, and Livvy Dunne join fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin’s morning workout and meditation class at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, celebrating the release of the 2024 issue and the brand's 60th Anniversary (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Throughout the weekend, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s Hard Rock Hotel pool transformed into Swimsuit Island, featuring fitness classes led by SI Swimsuit model and fitness expert Katie Austin. Offering one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the weekend that honor the brand’s 60 incredible years, guests had the opportunity to meet the models, participate in a packed schedule of activities, enter giveaways, glam moments and more.



Katie Austin (center) leads the 'Recover Like a Model Wellness Day' workout and meditation class at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island, hosted at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, joined on-stage by fellow SI Swimsuit models Christen Harper (right) and rookie Berkleigh Wright (left) (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images