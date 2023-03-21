17 Spring-Inspired Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate the Season

By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Sakura Dreams cocktail

The chill is breaking and spring has officially sprung. It's time to sit back, relax and enjoy the mood-lifting weather with a sweet and fruity cocktail.

Celebrate all the vibes the season brings with a mix of rich flavors, sweet tastes and refreshing sips that brings this series of spring-inspired cocktails to life.

See Also: Four Fierce, Femme Bartenders Share Their Most Inspired Cocktail Recipes

Crafted by some of the country's leading bartenders and submitted for your pleasure, these cocktail recipes blend floral brightness with fruity ingredients perfect for the blossoming season.

Flora Adora Bubble Bees

Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s Gin Brand East Coast Ambassador, this refreshing sip mixes sweet and tart with a bit of honey and lime.

Ingredients:

1-½ parts Flora Adora

¾ part lime juice

¾ part honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Splash sparkling wine

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir well to incorporate honey. Shake well with ice and strain into a chilled stemmed glass. Top with a splash of sparkling wine and garnish.

Nolet’s Silver Peach Orange Blossom Botanical Martini

From the fine folks at Nolet’s gin, this recipe uses the peach and orange blossom botanical from Ketel One vodka to create a boozy but bright peach-flavored specialty.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

½ oz. Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom

2 peach slices

Peach bitters

Directions: Add Muddle peach slices in a cocktail shaker with Nolet’s Silver, Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom. Add ice, shake and strain into a martini glass. Add two dashes of peach bitters. Garnish with orange twist.

Mezcal UNIÓN Watermelon Kombucha Cooler

Who doesn’t love a bit of kombucha! It’s good for your gut microbiome, and while markets do sell hard kombucha these days, this cocktail from Mezcal UNIÓN tastes even more spring-time fresh.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

½ oz lime juice

½ oz agave

2 oz watermelon kombucha

1 jalapeno wheel

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass, rimmed with Tajin. Garnish with a watermelon spear.

Raspberry Rosé Cocktail

Rosé all day! Especially when it’s from Mumm Napa and you spice it up with a bit of raspberries and lime.

Ingredients:

1 lime, cut into wheels

½ part raspberries

Sugar, to taste

1 bottle Mumm Napa Brut Rosé, chilled

Fresh raspberries and lime wheels for garnish

Directions: Muddle lime wheels, raspberries and sugar. Rest until sugar is dissolved. Strain using fine mesh strainer. Add 1 part compote and 5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé to a glass. Garnish with additional raspberries and lime wheels. Enjoy!

Grapefruit Tequila Mimosa

Gran Centenario concocted this delightfully flavorful cocktail, mixing bitter grapefruit with the brightness of tequila and prosecco for a complex play on a mimosa.

Ingredients:

3 ounces grapefruit juice chilled

1½ ounces Gran Centenario® Plata tequila

½ ounce honey

2 ounces Prosecco or other sparkling wine, chilled

Grapefruit slice for garnish (optional)

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, combine the grapefruit juice, tequila and honey. Shake until well mixed and pour into a mimosa glass. Pour Prosecco or sparkling wine on top. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and serve.

Dancing Lady

Hat tip to El Bandido Tequila who bring us this Dancing Lady. The taste of strawberry-infused tequila compliments the tastes of blood orange juice, rose prosecco and rose cordial. This sweet cocktail has a kick that'll help you spring into action.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Strawberry Infused El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

2 oz rosé prosecco

2 oz blood orange juice

½ oz rose cordial

Directions:

Chop up enough fresh strawberries to loosely fill a 16 oz jar. Fill the jar to the top with blanco tequila, and allow to infuse for anywhere from 4 to 24 hours. Strain out the liquid, pour it back in the jar, and eat or discard your strawberries. Combine the infused tequila with blood orange juice and rose cordial in a mixing glass with ice. Stir quickly to chill, then strain into a coupe glass. Top off with chilled rosé prosecco, and garnish with a blood orange slice.

Bandido Jingle Juice

Another from El Bandido, this Jingle Juice will bring joy to your taste buds with the tangy tastes of pineapple, lime and grapefruit juice. With its strong citrus flavors, this cocktail is perfect for your after-work cocktail pick-me-up.

Ingredients:

1½ oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

½ oz mezcal

½ oz campari

½ oz orgeat

1 oz pineapple juice

½ oz lime juice

½ oz grapefruit juice

1 bar spoon of absinthe

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and whip shake with a small amount of ice. Pour into a gorgeous double rocks glass filled with pebble ice. Garnish with pineapple fronds, a dehydrated pineapple slice, and a hopefully non-poisonous flower.

White Flower

Created by Alex Teisanu, CEO and Director of Atlantic Grill in New York City, the White Flower is not only pretty to look at but brings an uplifting taste with sweet and tangy additions. The White flower is perfect for your next girls’ night, and will get you ready for the springtime bloom.

Ingredients:

1¾ oz Absolut Elyx Vodka

¾ oz St-Germain

¾ oz lime juice

1½ oz white cranberry juice

Directions:

Shake all ingredients and double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Kyoto Yacht Club

Created by Brian Evans of Sunday in Brooklyn, you can enjoy the springtime breeze with this Japanese Whiskey cocktail in hand. The Kyoto Yacht Club is made with Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey infused with hints of cherry, lemon and cucumber.

Ingredients:

¾ oz Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

¾ oz Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

½ oz Cherry Syrup*

1 tsp Lemon Juice

2 dashes Bitter Truth Cucumber Bitters

3 oz Cava

1 oz Sparkling Water

Directions:

To make the cherry syrup, combine 1 cup of tart cherry juice with 1 cup of white granulated sugar in a small saucepan on an induction burner, and heat on a low simmer for approximately 5 to 6 minutes, stirring to combine. Let cool, then refrigerate for up to two weeks. To finish the cocktail, build the ingredients in a wine glass filled with cubed ice, and lightly stir to incorporate.

Sakura Dreams

Created by Natasha Velez, Master Mixologist of Davos Brands, this cocktail showcases one of Japan’s most beloved spirits, made with TYKU Junmai Sake. The Sakura Dreams creates a complimentary taste with floral ingredients mixed with the long-loved Japanese spirit.

Ingredients:

2 oz TYKU Junmai sake

1 oz lemon juice

¾ oz cherry blossom syrup

Top with sparkling wine

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients but the sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker, shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with edible flower. Velez suggests cherry blossom syrup from 1883, Monin and Floral Elixir brands.

Cherry Blossom Sour

Another by Velez, this floral sip adds a sprinkle of matcha powder for a pop of green that will please the eye and bring a unique taste. In honor of the cherry blossom season, the Cherry Blossom Sour is the ideal cocktail for enjoying the beauty of springtime and sunny days ahead.

Ingredients:

2 oz Iichiko Saiten

1 oz Lemon Juice

¾ oz cherry blossom syrup

1 egg white

Sprinkle of yuzu salt and matcha powder

Directions:

Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake for 1 min, then add ice and shake again. Double strain into a sour cocktail glass or coupe. Sprinkle yuzu salt and matcha powder over the cocktail, and garnish with flowers.

Uptown Spritz

Created by Alex Teisanu, CEO and Director of Atlantic Grill in New York City, this cocktail will seriously step up your spritz game. Serve this at your next luncheon or patio party to guarantee satisfaction with its refreshing tastes of Pasqua Prosecco and Limoncello Vivere.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Pasqua Prosecco

1½ oz Limoncello Vivere

1½ oz Ramazzotti Rosato

½ oz Cointreau

¼ oz club soda

Directions:

Combine the prossecco, limoncello, Ramazotti and Cointreau into a red wine glass over ice, then stir everything together. Top with club soda, and garnish with fresh basil and a lemon slice.

Citrus Spritz

This spritz comes courtesy of Iichiko Shochu, one of the highest grades of the Japanese spirit. A white spirit with hints of jasmine tea and white peach, the Citrus Spritz cocktail compliments the Iichiko Saiten with its tangy addition of lime and grapefruit juice.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Iichiko Saiten

¾ oz lime juice

½ oz grapefruit juice

¾ oz thyme syrup

Club soda

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except the club soda into a cocktail shaker with Ice. Shake, then strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with mint and a grapefruit wheel

Morning on the Green

Another for Howm, this twist on the classic Blood Marry is the perfect springtime brunch cocktail. With a tomatillo-base, it can be made with either tequila or vodka and is definitely with freshly-juiced veggies. Create the perfect wake-up call with a spicy kick from ancho verde.

Ingredients:

1½ oz vodka or tequila

¾ oz ancho verde

½ oz green chartreuse

½ oz fresh lime juice

2 oz tomatillo juice (fresh juiced)

Directions:

Build ingredients in a footed beer glass over ice. Stir to incorporate and garnish with a cucumber stripe.

HOWM Negroni

Straight from the bar of HOWM Cocina + Cocktails in New York City, this delightful drink is perfect for your evening patio cocktail hour. The Howm Negroni brings the classic bitter taste with a twist. The strawberry vermouth gives this drink some sweetness and is complemented with the depth of the cacao and chipotle-infused Campari.

Ingredients:

¾ oz gin

¾ oz strawberry vermouth

¾ oz cacao and chipotle-infused campari

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a shaker over ice and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice.

BacardÍ Blueberry Lime Mojito

Mix a little blueberry and lime with your rum, and how can you go wrong? This cocktail screams spring with its sweet and powerful flavors, creating the perfect springtime mojito. BacardÍ put this recipe together, using its lime-flavored rum to make this cocktail a must-have at patio parties.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Muddle blueberries in a highball glass, then add the mint and gently press to release the oil. Add crushed ice and BacardÍ Lime Flavored Rum, then stir to incorporate. Top with BacardÍ Lime and Soda Real Rum Cocktail, and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and a mint sprig.

BacardÍ Cuatro Smash

Another from BacardÍ, the Cuatro Smash is a fresh drink to sip while chilling in the spring-time sun. With ruby red grapefruit juice and BacardÍ Añejo Cuatro, this vibrant cocktail will help you ring in the new season with refreshing taste.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. BacardÍ Añejo Cuatro

1 oz. St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice

1 oz. tonic water

Directions:

Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker with plenty of ice, and shake. Strain into a highball glass filled with crushed or cubed ice. Top with tonic water. Garnish with a grapefruit peel and a mint spring.

Rooftop Spritz

This refreshing cocktail was created by Federico Doldi, Food and Beverage Director of Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel in NYC. Enjoy it year-round at The Gansevoort Rooftop, or indulge in its flavor in your own home with the recipe below!

Ingredients:

2oz Martini Fiero

1oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Splash of Prosecco

1 slice of grapefruit

Directions:

Mix the Martini Fiero and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur together in a wine glass with ice. Top with a splash of prosecco, add a fresh slice of grapefruit, and enjoy!

Now that you've got a slew of spring-themed cocktail for your first seasonal soiree, pair your glass with a beautiful spring manicure and try one of these designs from celeb nail artist Naomi Yasuda.