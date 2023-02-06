Everything You Need To Know About The Body Contouring process, Squlpt

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People

Dr. Daniel Suissa, the co-founder of Squlpt Body, chats with us about his body contouring process, Squlpt.

What is the process like for someone who wants to receive this treatment?

We start with a consultation, which can be done virtually with one of our body consultants and a plastic surgeon. Patients can also upload their photos, have a Squlpt plastic surgeon review, and recommend a tailored procedure.

Once we have agreed on a procedure specifically tailored to our patient’s proportions and addresses the areas of her body she wants to improve, we set a date for the procedure.

On the day of the procedure, the patient arrives, gets prepared, and meets their nurse team and surgeon to go over the procedure and create drawings to guide the surgeon.

Patients walk out of the clinic after the procedure. Our team will reach out to set up a one-week follow-up appointment, and massages five to seven days after the procedure are recommended to help reduce swelling and discomfort.

Results are visible from the start, but minor swelling is expected, and it could take some months for final results to be achieved.

Why is it so unique in the industry?

Our procedures are nearly pain-free and done while the patient is awake and comfortable. We use SoftSqulpt Technology which offers a fast recovery, and we are a silicone-free zone, so we don’t use implants or silicone in any of our procedures.

SoftSqulpt is our proprietary liposuction and fat transfer technology, which utilizes symphonic vibration and super-miniaturized cannulas to remove fat and prepare it for transfer gently, all in one procedure.

How is SoftSqulpt different from traditional liposuction procedures?

During a traditional fat transfer, surgeons remove fat with large cannulas that mechanically rip and scrape the body’s fat. The fat is manually injected with a large syringe, which can create uneven pressure and flow. This increases the risk of infections, lumps and scar tissue.

We’ve modernized and developed our proprietary technology for processing and transferring fat utilizing super-smooth, symphonic, vibrational liposuction technology, which gently slides the fat from your body with small precision cannulas. The fat is directly collected and stored in a proprietary closed container system, keeping it sterile, which reduces the risk of infection, then washed with a double antibiotic solution and then concentrated before injection. Our plastic surgeons then transfer the fat. They can control the flow of fat as it's injected and precisely place it artistically to achieve a “squlpted” look and result.

What feedback have you received thus far?

We have so many success stories from our patients; I wish I could share them all! Besides loving the results, our patients always mention how comfortable they were during and after the procedure and how the entire team made them feel at ease and comfortable.

Many patients are uneasy about being awake for a treatment. What would you tell them to ease their concerns?

For us, it’s all about our patients, making them feel comfortable and at ease and achieve the fantastic results they are after.

From the first meeting with the body consultants, the focus is to guide patients through this journey. Our practice feels more like a spa. Patients can listen to their favorite playlists, chat with the team, or take naps. We encourage them to drink as many fluids as possible during the procedure.

There are no unwanted surprises when you wake up since you are awake and part of the procedure. We eliminate the risks associated with general anesthesia and ensure a faster recovery. A huge plus is that when patients are awake, they are an active part of the process and can talk with their plastic surgeon to ensure they are 100% happy with the results.

What is the recovery process like?

We perform the procedure while the patient is awake and comfortable. While we use medications to help our patients relax, there is no overnight stay in a hospital, and the recovery is easier and faster.

Patients should expect to feel sore afterward, like they have worked out hard at the gym, but can quickly return to work after just a few days. There’s no need for heavy painkillers, and most of our patients only take ibuprofen or acetaminophen after the procedure to manage the soreness. There definitely isn’t any sharp pain like more invasive procedures or traditional lipo.

Patients wear a compression garment for two weeks, which can be removed for showering starting the second day after surgery. We recommend staying hydrated and moving around during the first week but refrain from lifting heavy objects for at least a week.

What are you most proud of?

On a personal level, I am very proud of being the father to my two amazing kids. Watching them grow and help them become the best versions of themselves is incredible.

On a professional level, the more patients I saw, the stronger I felt there had to be a better way– merging cutting-edge technologies and safety practices to consistently achieve beautiful, natural-looking results.

I have always felt passionate about helping women feel in harmony with their bodies, which is why I founded SQULPT. My team and I are very proud to contribute to making women feel confident and good about themselves. Our vision is to set a new, honest, realistic, accessible and healthy beauty standard for women.

