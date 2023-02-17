The Best Bars For St. Patrick's Day In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

In Miami, we don’t need St. Patrick’s Day to get lucky—the abundant greenery provided by our palm trees and parks have us in the spirit all year long as the sun casts its golden rays onto the ocean. For a traditional St. Paddy’s Day spectacle, Miami ranks lower on the list, but that doesn’t mean obscene amounts of whiskey and beer aren’t consumed on this gloriously green holiday. Chase your Irish luck at these Miami bars, and who knows…you might even get a kiss from a distant worshiper.

St. Pat’s Wynwood

You’re going to want to check out St. Pat’s in Wynwood Marketplace presented by SWARM, if not simply for the genius name. Pull up to the block party of the town and enjoy a complimentary green beer upon your RSVP, in addition to access to a full-fledged artisan marketplace with treats, games, Instagrammable finds, music and more.

The Wharf Miami

When in doubt, The Wharf is always a good idea—St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. Situated along the Miami River, this outdoor bar and hangout spot promises a shamrockin’ good time along its lawn with the Irish whiskey and drink specials flowing at your leisure. Buy a shot of any Irish whiskey to receive a free Harp Lager while you indulge in live entertainment and endless fun.

Whiskey Joe’s

Whiskey Joe’s urges you to celebrate the luck of the Irish with them by reveling in $3 green beer and an array of additional beers on tap. A St. Paddy’s Day complete with Caribbean flair and tiki cocktails is the kind of Irish holiday we Miamians can get behind, and Whiskey Joe’s delivers just that on its iconic waterfront deck in Key Biscayne.

The ScapeGoat

For a down-to-earth vibe and bartenders who know how to whip up a mean cocktail, The ScapeGoat may just be your answer to St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The whiskey selection is admirable and the quaint, dark atmosphere is as close to mimicking an Irish pub as it gets in the South of Fifth neighborhood. We recommend a visit during their happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tobacco Road by Kush

Reinvented by a Miami hospitality savant, Tobacco Road by Matt Kuscher of Kush Hospitality Group is back in business with a twist that pays homage to the original, dating back to the Prohibition era. When it comes to honoring a holiday steeped in drinking culture, few bars compare to Kush’s take on the historic Tobacco Road, which was the oldest bar in Miami before it closed in 2014. Instead, enjoy some of the Kush Hospitality classics (burgers and beer) in remembrance of what once was.

The Field Irish Pub

If you’re looking for an authentic Irish pub experience in South Florida, The Field has got you covered with its woodsy farmhouse feel and menu stocked with Irish coffee and pub grub. This St. Patrick’s Day, they’re offering three seatings beginning at 10:30 a.m., featuring traditional Irish music and Drake School Irish dancers. Reservations are required.

OM & Vine

A wine bar and yoga studio in one, OM & Vine is reinterpreting this beer-chugging holiday with $7 wine, tapas and blissful zen. Before you cue the disappointment, think again because green beer for $5 is still on offer, all from 4 to 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Carousel Club

The Carousel Club is hosting its first-ever St. Patrick’s Day trackside celebration, featuring a magic hour special, live entertainment and eats by Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue and Spris Artisan Pizza. Buy any Irish Whiskey and get a free Harp Lager. Don’t forget to round up your lucky charms for this spectacular paddy (sorry, we had to).