Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Miami

Give us all the corned beef and cabbage, soda bread, shepherd's pie and Guinness our stomachs can handle and we'll instantly transform into a bunch of happy leprechauns who just found their pot of gold. Just because Biscayne Bay isn't dyed the brightest shade of green like the Chicago River in honor of St. Patrick's Day doesn't mean that there aren't bar crawls, themed festivals, dozens of beer and whiskey specials and block parties to have a lucky time in Miami for St. Paddy's. Shamrock away at these festive events taking place across the 305, where live music, green beer, Harp lagers, games, specialty foods and shots of your favorite Irish liquor will be aplenty—with a little Miami flavor mixed in for good measure.