How To Make A Martini According To Stanley Tucci

Don’t tell James Bond— Stanley Tucci is a gin martini man. He also likes it stirred, not shaken.

Famous for his negroni tutorial (not to mention a whole bunch of beloved film and TV roles), Tucci is inviting everyone to get in on the 2022 martini resurgence with his Make It a Martini Night campaign with Tanqueray.

“I’m a big fan of the martini— there is something about a martini’s simplicity and classic elegance, while being modern at the same time,” said Tucci. “Made with No. Ten, a martini rises in stature and that’s why bartenders like to use it.”

The No. Ten Tanqueray martini evolves the classic cocktail for a more refreshing take. In particular, No. Ten’s notes of citrus, chamomile and botanicals make for a smooth drinking experience. The gin is made using whole fruit citrus, such as fresh white grapefruit, lime and orange.

“There’s no denying the martini has become the de facto ‘it’ cocktail of 2022,” said Christina Choi, senior vice president of gin, tequila and breakout growth brands at Diageo North America. “With his quiet sophistication and natural charm, Stanley Tucci is the perfect creative partner for us. After all, if Stanley and Tanqueray No. TEN have one thing in common, it's that they are both undeniably classic and chic.”

Ahead of making the recipe, dive further into Tucci’s aforementioned undeniable chicness by watching the campaign below. Created by Anomaly New York, the 15-second film captures the luxurious, timeless magic that happens surrounding the world’s most infamous cocktail.

Also below, see the full recipe.

Stanley Tucci's Tanqueray No. Ten Martini

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN

.25 oz. dry vermouth

Garnish: Grapefruit peel

Glassware: Martini glass

Method

Pour 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN into a shaker with ice. Add .25 oz of dry vermouth. Stir until perfectly mixed using a bar or teaspoon. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.