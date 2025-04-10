The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Hosts A Limited-Edition Capsule Collection With STAUD

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, fashion, Shop, style and beauty,

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is hosting a limited-edition capsule collection with the iconic legendary brand STAUD. Bringing its signature coastal style to one of Miami’s most renowned beachfront destinations, the collaboration marks STAUD’s first partnership with a luxury hospitality brand.



Photo Courtesy of STAUD for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Fusing West Coast ease with the timeless resort elegance of The St. Regis, the four-piece collection includes the Raffia Squillo Tote, Raffia Bucket Hat, Raffia Moon Bag and a reimagined Tommy Bag—complete with custom illustrations inspired by the hotel’s classic rituals.

“The idea of travel has always been a source of inspiration for me,” says Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger, CEO and founder of STAUD. “St. Regis represents some of the most iconic destinations in the world, and together, we’ve designed a collection that embodies that sense of adventure, indulgence, and style.”



Photo Courtesy of STAUD for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Each piece is crafted from raffia and embossed Italian calfskin, offering a seamless blend of style and function—perfect for sun-drenched mornings or a refined companion to St. Regis’ Afternoon Tea. Now through May 11, the collection is available to shop at a poolside pop-up boutique located at the resort’s Tranquility Pool and online at the fashion brand’s website and The St. Regis Boutique.

“Fashion has long been an essential element of travel, and this collaboration allows us to elevate the guest experience in a new way,” says George Fleck, the Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “With our guests at the heart of our vision, STAUD for St. Regis has created something truly unique, an exclusive collection that reflects the essence of resort living, complementing the art of travel and embodying both brands’ distinctive approach to modern luxury.”



Photo Courtesy of STAUD for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

This exclusive collaboration marks a new chapter for the style-driven fashion brand, merging resort living in a collection designed for ease, elegance and modern jet-set style.