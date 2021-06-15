See Stella McCartney's Autumn 2021 Collection Designed to 'Stop Deadly Fur'

By: Lucy Jung | June 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Stella McCartney has been a leather, feather, fur and skin-free brand since its launch in 2001. This year, the designer saw fit to reflect her longstanding beliefs in a vibrant collection that not only looks chic, it outwardly fights against animal cruelty.

The Autumn 2021 campaign “Our Time Has Come” launched this week, and imagery for the campaign depicts animals living alongside humans, roaming the London landscape. It sends the message that animals are equal to humans and should be treated with the same respect and humanity.

“Our Time Has Come” is particularly special, because it partners with the Humane Society International (HSI) and asks customers and friends to sign the organization’s Stop Deadly Fur petition. HSI, as an organization, promotes animal rescue, safety, welfare, wildlife protection, and fights animal cruelty in multiple industries worldwide, including fashion and beauty.

According to HSI President Jeffrey Flocken, the organization decided to partner with McCartney because of her leading advocacy in the fur-free fashion trend.

“We are thrilled to partner with her on this exciting new initiative calling for a global end to fur cruelty,” Flocken is quoted in a press release. “Millions of animals on fur factory farms endure deprivation and pain for the fur trade, and animals trapped and drowned in the wild suffer terribly too—simply for fashion items no-one needs.”

The organization’s specific goal in the Stop Deadly Fur petition is to end animal fur trade all over the world.

Not only is this collection the brand’s most sustainable one by far—made with 80 percent eco-friendly materials—it also highlights positivity and vitality as a way of describing the progressive vision of achieving a fur-free, animal-free fashion industry.

The campaign is depicted with a touch of humor and vivid colors. Animals are seen wearing the Autumn 2021 collection items. Fashion photo backgrounds are filled with yellow flowers and perfectly blue skies, but what catches your attention is the brilliant colors of the clothes themselves.

Two key accessories at the heart of this collection include the Falabella, McCartney’s signature bag created without any animal products, and the Frayme, which aims to mix up the classic and bold new styles of the McCartney brand.

The new Falabella is a “playful exaggeration” of the all-time Stella McCartney classic. Over a million pieces of the original Falabella have been sold to date, which in turn protected more than 400,000 cows.

Designer Stella McCartney hopes this seemingly light-hearted yet crucial campaign can spread awareness and help end the barbaric practice of animal cruelty within the fashion and beauty industries all over the world.

See more of the collection in the images below, and shop the Autumn 2021 “Our Time Has Come” collection now via stellamccartney.com.