Step Into the Future at the Redesigned Vanderbilt Mansion

Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021

Adriana Hoyos reimagined the Vanderbilt Mansion’s storied drawing room by brightening up the room with a new color palette, featuring Floridian colors and an airy design.

“What is old is new again,” the saying goes. What was once old is now new again at Fisher Island’s storied Vanderbilt Mansion, as it debuts with a new makeover courtesy of Miami- and Latin America-based designer Adriana Hoyos (@adrianahoyosdesignstudio). Serving as the epicenter of club life and high society on the prestigious, private island, the Vanderbilt Mansion has played host to its elite club members and hotel guests for decades, featuring rooms like the snooker club, library and drawing room, which were last decorated in 2013. With a mission of preserving the location’s opulent history while bringing a vivid, modern flair to the interior, Hoyos successfully transformed the mansion with a refreshed look and feel. Keeping the Vanderbilt family top of mind, Hoyos accessorized the rooms with furniture and design elements that represent the charm of the 1930s. In the drawing room, elegant interiors are complemented by vibrant color palettes including Floridian accent colors, with shades of aqua and coral present throughout; while the snooker club channels jazz’s golden age, featuring deep blues and Bordeaux velvets complemented by mustard yellow accents. Complete with an air of exclusivity, high design and modern luxury, the new Vanderbilt Mansion allows one to immerse oneself in the past with a nod to the future. One Fisher Island Drive, Miami Beach, @fisherislandclub