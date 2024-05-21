Fire Country Star Stephanie Arcila Reflects On Past Seasons And What's To Come

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture, People,

Miami native Stephanie Arcila demonstrates her talents and beauty as one of CBS’s Fire Country stars. Following the recent season two finale, Ocean Drive chats with her about the show’s behind-the-scenes journey and what to expect for the upcoming season following its recent renewal.

Congratulations on the renewal of Fire Country for Season Three! How has this journey impacted your life?

Thank you! I am incredibly grateful to be a part of the cast. The show has been a journey; it has completely changed my life in many ways. For starters, having a consistent role as an actor is amazing, and I have connected with my character and developed who she really is. We film Fire Country in Vancouver, which means for most of the year, I am traveling throughout the beautiful parts of Canada.

As a Miami native, what aspects of your hometown do you miss the most in L.A., and how do your Miami roots influence your work as an actress?

I miss my friends and the cuisine most (Dominican, Peruvian, Cuban, Colombian, Brazilian, Venezuelan). My Miami roots were useful specifically for this project, as I got to show off my swimming skills. Growing up in Miami, I was a water baby from day one. As Gabriela, I had multiple scenes in the water, and I remember feeling most comfortable.

What are your favorite things about Miami that you miss when filming?

I miss the Miami nightlife and being able to go out any night of the week to salsa dance.

Can you share where you drive your inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from everything: theater, my family, and my friends, especially my mothers. Growing up, my family used to travel a lot to visit my relatives worldwide.

What initially drew you to the role of Gabriela in Fire Country? How do you relate to her as an actress, especially given the trajectory of her character in Season 3?

I was initally drawn to the effort Gabriela puts into everything she does. She does not half-ass anything! I can relate to Gabriela because she tries extremely hard but is ultimately flawed and makes mistakes like the rest of us. I defer from Gabriela in how we wait for things and our decision-making process. I have a little more patience and take a little longer before making any life-changing decisions.

Fire Country is known for its intense action scenes. How do you prepare for and execute your stunts on the show, and what inspired you to take on your stunts?

We have an incredible stunt team as well as a diving team, and they are not afraid to tell us no if they think it’s not safe. When preparing for stunts, we have rehearsals and rules. Our stunt team assesses what they think is safe to accomplish and what is not. We have precautions in place. In my free time, I take stunt classes. For me, doing my own stunts makes me feel like I’m a kid again, and I love the adrenaline. On set, I do as many stunts as they let me do.

What has playing the role of Gabriela taught you about yourself?

The role of playing Gabriela has taught me to slow down. I remember the first time I went to visit the writer’s room in L.A. after being on set in Vancouver for around seven months. When I finally returned to L.A., they asked why I waited so long to come back and visit. I remember that I wanted to ensure I had enough time to focus, study, and develop Gabriela without distractions.

Can you tease any hints or developments for your character in the next season of Fire Country that fans can look forward to?

All I have been told is that Gabriela might be finally processing some emotions.