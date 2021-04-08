Famed Restauranteur Stephen Starr Brings N.Y.-Famous Pastis to Wynwood

Paige Mastrandrea | April 8, 2021 | Food & Drink





Interior of Pastis NYC PORTRAIT BY JEN MAY

FAMED RESTAURATEUR STEPHEN STARR CONTINUES TO ENHANCE MIAMI’S DINING LANDSCAPE BY BRINGING THE N.Y.-FAMOUS PASTIS TO WYNWOOD.

For nearly 15 years, New York’s Meatpacking District has played host to the iconic Parisian bistro Pastis, brought by James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Keith McNally. After McNally shuttered its doors in 2014 and reopened alongside fellow James Beard Award winner Stephen Starr in 2019, Pastis once again brought the city’s neighborhood abuzz. Now, the duo is bringing the storied resto to the heart of Wynwood, set to debut in the summer of 2022. “From the moment we brought Pastis back to New York, we were thinking Miami would be the next step,” shares Starr. “Keith McNally is a legend in New York who transformed nightlife and the way people perceived the restaurant in New York City,” notes Starr. “Him coming to Wynwood is a big deal.” Maintaining its distinct New York roots, Pastis offers a flair of chic sophistication to Wynwood’s vibrant neighborhood with its upscale bistro setting, iconic red velvet banquettes and classic French brasserie food that will welcome everyone from creatives to business power players alike under one roof. “Pastis is the kind of place you can go three, four times a week and still feel special without making it a grand occasion. Miami is on fire right now, and we look forward to bringing Pastis here.” 380 NW 26th St., Miami, @pastisnyc





Restaurateur and founder of STARR Restaurants Stephen Starr PHOTO BY LOUISE PALMBERG