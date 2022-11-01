Best Stocking Stuffers 2022

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Style & Beauty giftguide Trends Style Guide Holiday Gift Guide Holiday Shop web-og

Each holiday season, stocking stuffers can be a missed opportunity to pack your family and friends' stockings with small but lavish and impactful gifts. These luxury items elevate stocking stuffers for everyone from men to women and babies to pets. Check out The Ultimate Gift Guide 2022 for additional gift-giving inspiration.

Gucci Double G and Flowers Wool Bowtie

The Gucci Double G and Flowers Wool Bow Tie comes pre-tied with an adjustable closure in the back. Give this dapper floral and Gucci motif patterned accessory to bring a smile to the receiver’s face and style to their outfit. $220

Rouge Hermès Matte Metallic Lipstick

Gift this lipstick from the Fall Winter 2022 Rouge Hermès lipstick collection. Choose from shades rouge grenat as shown above, rouge cinabre or rouge feu to pretty up the pout of your gift recipient. $72

Fendi Peekaboo Micro

Can we call this a handbag if it only fits a couple of fingers? The Micro Peekaboo is a perfect addition to the goodies to stuff stockings with. This item is available in stores only so check the nearest Fendi location to you to cop this tiny bag. $1,850

Gucci Baby G Patterned Wool Hat

This Baby G Patterned Wool Hat from Gucci is ideal to give to expecting moms or for baby's first few holiday seasons. Keep your dear little one's crown warm and fashionable with this cute Gucci gift. $135

Suntegrity Rebound Renewal & Boosting Serum

This USDA organic antioxidant serum is perfect for a friend or family member who loves clean beauty products that are free of fillers, additives and toxins. The super ingredient oils and botanicals in the Suntegrity Rebound Organic Antioxidant Renewal & Boosting Serum minimize free radical damage, UVA and UVB damage and help skin to maintain a bright and hydrated complexion. $78

Fendi FF Sunglasses

The sun shines all year long and our eyes need protection from the harmful rays just as much in winter as they do in summer. Help someone you love maintain their eye health in style with these Fendi FF Sunglasses. Available in gray as shown above, purple and brown, choose the shade that most suits your friend or family member. $430

Sisley-Paris Supremÿa Prestige Set

The Supremÿa Prestige Set is a night skincare duo for the one who prioritizes self care and beauty. Supremÿa at Night aids with damage repair while Supremÿa Eyes preserves the youth of the eye contour area and together the two rejuvenate the skin with ingredients like oat, soy peptide extract, acai extract and more. $995

Hermès Dog Collar

The Hermès Etriviere II Dog Collar is the perfect gift idea for a dog owner and pup that you adore. Hermès offers the added service of engraving the silver-coated stainless steel dog tag for an extra personalized touch. $640

Gucci A Nocturnal Whisper Perfumed Oil

Gucci's A Nocturnal Whisper, Oud perfumed oil smells just as alluring as it looks. The delicate gold motifs on the glass bottle reflect the inspiration from the artistic nature of fragrance-creating and alchemy. A Nocturnal Whisper perfumed oil combines saffron, leather and benzoin, a gum resin with an earthy and warm vanilla scent. $438

Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder

The micro-fine soft pigment of the Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder gives a smooth and seamless finish for a healthy glow. Gift her radiance and a flushed warm appearance with this luminous blush compact. $70

