Chicago-Based Studio Three Brings Its Multi-Fitness Concept To Miami

By: Sarah Finkel | Lifestyle, Community, Fitness,

Leading the boutique fitness industry in Chicago, Studio Three has officially arrived in Miami to spread its wings in the city that lives and breathes wellness and members clubs. The three-tiered fitness concept unites interval, cycling and yoga training with three dedicated state-of-the-art studios under one roof, located on the ground level of the Artem residences in Wynwood.

Guests can lock in a founding membership for $199 a month with unlimited access to all classes at any U.S. studio, in addition to studio amenities that include complimentary 90-minute validated parking, complimentary cycle shoes, complimentary towel service, complimentary Manduka yoga mats and full-service executive locker rooms with showers and Dyson blow-dry stations.

The fitness center itself boasts 9,000 square feet of expertly designed space by the award-winning team at Gensler, featuring an impressive lighting system and surround sound speakers, vibrant artwork and clean, modern detailing. Each studio is curated to fit the vibe of the fitness modality, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in their training method of choice.

"After more than a decade as a group fitness coach and personal trainer in both Chicago and Miami, I know this city is ready for the heat that Studio Three is going to bring to Wynwood,” said Director of Fitness Jerry Yudt in a press statement.