Style Saves Hosts Its 14th Annual Back-To-School Event This August

Led by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, Miami-based nonprofit Style Saves returns this summer with its 14th annual Back-To School event, taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Aug. 10 and 11.

On a mission to send 15,000 South Florida students back to school with classroom necessities such as backpacks, sneakers and uniforms, Style Saves at its core is about supporting underprivileged students and their families through fashion philanthropy and community building.

The Style Saves team plans to host a fun-filled weekend with activities for both students and their families, in accordance with this year’s theme of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

While the kids shop ‘til they drop, parents can indulge in some pampering. As families browse in a department store-style format, they’ll be treated to a petting zoo by Tinez Farms, bounce houses, magicians, balloon animals, activity stations and even a 360 Photo Booth and haircuts and styling by IGK.

Food and beverage partners include Pueblito Viejo, GoPuff, Frito Lay, Liquid Death, Pamela Wasabi, DBakers, The Taco Stand, Velvet Tacos, Thierry Isambert Catering, Carrot Express, Essentia Water, Sweet Green, Bubba Ice and more.

The Back-To-School event is supported by the community, namely the City of Miami Beach Police Department and Fire Department, and sponsors include the Miami Beach Convention Center, GROOT Hospitality, Sobe Promos, HypeMakerz, Stitch Lab and Kat Sanz Production.

Style Saves allocates the funds it raises throughout the year toward the manufacturing of the Style Saves private label uniform and school supplies line.