Nonprofit Style Saves Announces The Return Of Its 13th Annual Back-To-School Event

The Miami-based nonprofit Style Saves presents its 13th annual Back-To-School event on Aug. 12 and 13 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, and this year’s goal is to send 12,000 South Florida students back to school fully equipped with everything from supplies to clothes. The fashion-meets-philanthropy organization was founded in 2011 by Rachael Russel Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman and has reached over 150,000 students and their families since its inception.

The Style Saves private label uniform and school supplies line will be available for browsing from funds raised throughout the year, including the Bazaar For Good annual shopping event. All a family has to do is sign up for a designated day and time slot, and then show up to “shop” new uniforms, sneakers, school supplies and accessories in a department-style format.

“Last year was the first year we launched our private label of Style Saves-branded school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, and sneakers, which was a huge success and well received by our students and their families. This has allowed us more consistency in the experience for the students and families that rely on this crucial community event every year,” said Style Saves President Rachael Russell Saiger in a press release.

This year’s shopping experience is Circus-themed, meaning families will be treated to a petting zoo by Tinez Farms, bounce houses, magicians, balloon animals, arcade games and carnival rides. The fun doesn’t stop there—parents can enjoy adult time provided by leading Miami brands, such as a 360 Photobooth from Good Looks Rental, haircuts and styling by IGK and Calla Blow Bar, manicures by Glosslab, a yoga class led by Mimi yoga and entertainment from The Miami Heat.

Students from over 1,000 schools and organizations will benefit from the annual event, including Miami-Dade Public Schools, One More Child, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Voices For Children, His House, Communities In Schools, Irie Foundation, Mentor Network, Lotus House, The Guatemala-Mayan Center and more.

Style Saves is supported by the community and the City of Miami Police Department, and its sponsors include MANA Wynwood Convention Center, GROOT Hospitality, GoPuff, Pepsi, Frito Lay, Sobe Promos, Jordache, Perfect Hydration, Comcast and HypeMakerz.

The food and beverage partners providing the refreshments on-site include Bunnie Cakes, Bauducco, Coyo Taco, Rosetta Bakery, Pueblito Viejo, Tacombi, Carrot Express, Grazianos, Mina Bistro Suja Juice, Liquid Death and Sweet Green.

Volunteers can sign up here, and families and students can register here.