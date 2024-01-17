Trending Bags, Accessories and Fashions From Emmy-Winning TV And Where To Buy Them

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Everyone’s talking about the shows that swept the Emmys, and of course, everyone has been watching them for months or even years—but did you know everyone’s wearing those shows, too?

Succession, White Lotus, The Crown and more have inspired thousands of shoppers to switch up their style, capturing the looks of their most beloved characters.

To prove the point, eBay shared its behind-the-scenes data with us, and some particular high-end items are flying off the digital shelves simply for making cameos.

The hit HBO series Succession has not only captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters, but it also made a significant impact on the world of fashion, not least of which by making the phrase “quiet luxury” trend across the internet and the world.

The show, which follows the lives of the wealthy Roy family and their corporate empire, has become a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts around the globe. From the luxurious clothing and accessories worn by the characters to the brands that have experienced a surge in sales, Succession has undeniably influenced the fashion world.

Following the season 4 debut, the number of sales of Italian design house Loro Piana, made popular by Kendall Roy, surged approximately 50 percent across eBay globally compared to the previous month. Loro Piana, known for its high-quality fabrics and timeless designs, has become synonymous with the understated elegance and sophistication showcased in Succession. The Supreme Loro Piana alpaca wool overcoat pictured above is a great example.

Not only has the show influenced sales for luxury clothing brands, but it has also significantly impacted the sneaker market. The Gucci Run sneakers, sported by Kendall in the premiere, spiked over 40 percent globally. These sneakers, known for bold designs and high-end materials, have become a must-have item for fashion-forward individuals looking to add a touch of luxury to their everyday style.

Cartier Panthère watches, worn by Shiv Roy, were also up over 30 percent globally. Cartier’s classic and timeless designs, combined with the association with the powerful and influential character of Shiv, have made these watches a symbol of success and prestige.

That wasn’t HBO’s only hit this season, as White Lotus had fashionistas dreaming of handbags fit for a Sicilian Summer.

The number of searches globally for season 1 character Rachel’s (played by Alexandra Daddario) Goyard Saint Louis Tote surged by over 800 percent in September 2023 over September 2022. This stylish and versatile tote has become a must-have accessory for those seeking to emulate the chic beachside vibes showcased in the show.

Meanwhile, the second season’s Harper (played by Aubrey Plaza) frequently wears Loewe, including this Flamenco medium clutch bag. The number of searches globally for Loewe was also up triple digits during the same period. Harper’s effortlessly cool and edgy style resonated with fashion enthusiasts, increasing interest in the brand.

Netflix’s The Crown is another TV show that sparked obsession. The critically acclaimed series, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has led to a resurgence in interest in all things Dianacore.

The Lady Dior bag, pictured at the top of this story, was Diana’s favorite accessory and it's a top-searched style on eBay globally from January to September 2023. This bag’s timeless elegance and iconic status have made it a coveted item for fashion lovers worldwide.

Clearly, Emmy-nominated TV shows have a significant influence on the world of fashion. Whether it’s the quiet luxury of Succession or the regal elegance of The Crown, these shows have the power to shape how we dress and express ourselves through fashion. So, next time you watch your favorite Emmy-nominated show, keep an eye out for the fashion moments that may inspire your next wardrobe update.