10 Must-Haves In Vivid Summer Colors

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
|
July 31, 2023
|
Style & Beauty
Stick to highly saturated hues for your must-have summer edit.
La DoubleJ Rainbow handmade Murano glass, set of 4, ladoublej.com; Shop here.
120% Lino cross-back linen maxi dress, saks.com; Shop here.
Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée watch featuring white mother-of-pearl set in 18k yellow gold, vancleefarpels.com; Shop here.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Icare Maxi shopping back; ysl.com; Shop here.
Havaianas You Malta metallic slides, saks.com; Shop here.
Alexander McQueen embroidered knuckle clutch, alexandermcqueen.com; Shop here.
Tory Burch patent pink pumps, toryburch.com; Shop here.
Louis Vuitton Twist Lock XL, louisvuitton.com; Shop here.
Missoni striped fringed stretch jersey cover-up, net-a-porter; Shop here.
Kalan by Suzanne Kalan 14K yellow gold rainbow diamonds ring, neimanmarcus.com; Shop here.
Photography by: Courtesy Of Brands