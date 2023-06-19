5 Touristy Things To Do This Summer As A Miami Local

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Lifestyle

The tourists are out and the locals are in! With the summer heat already here, the city is starting to clear out, leaving much room for the locals to do total Miami things. There are so many things that locals don’t do, hoping to stay away from the hustle and bustle of tourists, but surprisingly enough, us Miamians are missing out. From food, activities, events and more, these are a few tourist "traps" that will have locals appreciate Miami through a new lens.

Pedal Pub

175 NW 20th St. / Website

It’s not every day you can drink and ride! Wynwood’s famous Pedal Pub is one of the most fun tourist attractions in Miami, bringing you through all of the art district's hotspots while biking and boozing! The 15-person pedal bike stops at all of Wynwood’s favorite locations, from the murals to the best bars.

Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel

401 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Watch the sunset over Biscayne Bay from almost 200 feet in the air! The Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel is such a unique experience, with a Ferris wheel in the middle of the city, providing unmatched 360-degree views from every angle. The gondolas are completely climate-controlled, giving you an outdoor feeling while still keeping cool.

Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures

401 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Even for Miami locals, this is an exciting experience! This is a one-of-a-kind boat ride, bringing you through some of Miami’s most desirable destinations, from Biscayne Bay to Star Island. The jet boat reaches speeds of up to 40 mph, so you better hold on tight as you see Miami in seconds!

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th St. / Website

Cuban cuisine is deep-rooted in Miami, and Versailles Restaurant is most definitely the most popular restaurant for both locals and tourists to try. As the “World's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant,” there is no doubt that Versailles serves the best of the best from croquettes, Cuban sandwiches, Cuban samplers and more.

The Villa Casa Casuarina

1116 Ocean Dr. / Website

Formerly the Versace Mansion, this piece of property is so idyllic, we aren’t sure why locals stray away! Whether you’re looking for a staycation at the villa or a dine at Gianni’s Restaurant, spending time at The Villa Casa Casuarina is a blast from the past of Miami’s immense glitz and glam. From the architecture, interior design and aura of the villa, this utopian venue is a step away from all of Miami’s lively energy.