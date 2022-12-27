The Ultimate Sunny Isles Beach Guide

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Home & Real Estate Food & Drink Entertainment

One of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Miami lies in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where multiple ultra-luxurious towers become its citizens. Sunny Isles, a neighborhood characterized by luxury and Haute living, is a dream within the Magic City. This neighborhood houses some of the most sought-after real estates. It continues booming into an area where over-the-top restaurants, heavenly hotels, and leisure activities combine to create one of the city’s best zip codes. If you want the ultimate guide to Sunny Isles Beach and know where to eat, stay, relax, etc., keep reading.

It is no surprise that one place on this guide appears more than once. Many publications and renowned personalities have named this resort one of the best in the United States. We are talking about Acqualina, an alternative where luxury and the best service unite to create the best relaxing experience. Nonetheless, every place featured in this guide is worth exploring as you discover the fabulous Sunny Isles Beach.

Where To Eat

Avra At Acqualina Resort & Residences

17945 Collins Ave / Website

A newbie to Miami, Avra Estiatorio, the acclaimed Greek restaurant brand, is already a hit among locals and tourists. It is located at The Estates at Acqualina, adding to the fantastic array of restaurants in the complex. Avra's cuisine is inspired by the seaside tavernas that can be found all along Greece's coast and on its more than 200 islands. The menu includes variations on fresh fish and rarer Mediterranean gems such as fagri and lithrini. Choosing your seafood from the ice display of in-season catch is a signature part of the Avra experience, as is deciding how to prepare it: grilled whole over charcoal, deboned and finished with Avra's signature ladolemono sauce, or baked in salt. Alternatively, try it raw as a carpaccio or in a ceviche. Salads and cheeses are also popular and can be enjoyed as a family. Fruity, rich olive oil is bottled exclusively for the restaurant and comes from olives handpicked from ancient groves in Greece and pressed within three hours of harvest.

Il Mulino New York At Acqualina Resort & Residences

17875 Collins Ave / Website

Il Mulino New York, in Miami, offers an unparalleled Italian fine-dining experience that stays true to its Abruzzese heritage of farm-fresh ingredients that are beautifully prepared and served. Every dish retains its authentic Southern Italian origins while being layered and accented by elevated flavors. The restaurant perfectly complements the elegant Acqualina Resort, offering indoor and outdoor ocean-view seating where you can enjoy market-fresh daily specials and an extensive selection of Italian wines. The main dining room has 140 seats, and a private room is also available for larger groups. Many have called Il Mulino one of the best restaurants in New York for years, and it is worthy of a visit in the Magic City.

Where To Stay

Acqualina Resort & Residences

17875 Collins Ave / Website

Named by many of the best resorts in the country, Acqualina Resort & Residences is a piece of paradise on the Miami coast. The resort invites guests into a world of luxury with unrivaled accommodations and service, world-class dining destinations such as Il Mulino New York and Avra, three oceanfront swimming pools, the Acqualina Spa, spacious meeting rooms, and the innovative marine biology-based AcquaMarine program. The lush grounds include outdoor living room settings with luxurious furniture on Seashore Paspalum grass, umbrellas in the resort's signature red color, and lounge chairs that complement the blue and green hues of the natural surroundings. The elegance of Acqualina is unmatched, and it is no surprise that is the crown of Sunny Isles Beach.

JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Drive / Website

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, located on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale near the exclusive Sunny Isles Beach, is a tropical oasis offering unparalleled experiences. The resort is known for its two championship golf courses that have been redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective waterpark Tidal Cove, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, CORSAIR kitchen & bar, 121,000 square feet of meeting spaceS, and the fascinating Turnberry Kids camp, all of which are accessible from 685 spacious guest rooms and suites. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a member of Marriott's prestigious JW Marriott portfolio. A resort perfect for families but luxurious enough for those passionate about traveling.

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

10295 Collins Ave / Website

The Ritz-Carlton hotels are known for unparalleled luxury and some of the best services in the hospitality industry. The company's Bal Harbour location is no different from what they are known for, offering both privacy and pampering along the Atlantic Ocean near the fabulous Sunny Isles Beach. Here guests may enjoy multi-room suites on exclusive floors overlooking the ocean among the newly renovated resort accommodations. Relax at the semi-private beach from the comfort of a luxury cabana while enjoying the city's luxury. The Exhale spa is a wellness destination, offering services from head to toe as well as their signature barre and yoga classes.

Where To Relax

Acqualina Adult Pool Experience

17875 Collins Ave / Website

The Adult Pool at the ultra-luxurious Acqualina Resort & Residences in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach offers an elevated pool experience surrounded by palm trees and greenery. With curated menu offerings, personalized service, and refreshed interiors designed in the resort's signature red hues, this oceanfront tranquility haven for guests 18 and up has become more sublime. Four expansive cabanas, modern chaise lounges with side tables, love seats, wide umbrellas, and eight custom day beds in rich red tones make up the new adult pool experience. Two chaise lounges, a sectional sofa and tables, a refrigerator, a television with mainstream channels, privacy curtains, an outdoor portable fan, and an umbrella complete the four new cabanas. Each cabana includes sparkling or still water, two hats, and Hampton Sun sunscreen. They are stocked with luxurious tropical fruit, chef-curated international cheese selections with fresh honeycomb, and the option of Rosé champagne, Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence Rosé wine, or unlimited iced tea and lemonade just before guests arrive. Cabana reservations can be made using the Acqualina App. The daily rate ranges from $350 to $500, plus tax and gratuity.

Every hour, a Pool Butler circulates, bringing frozen treats like grapes, flavored ice, and watermelon balls, a selection of crudité and fresh-squeezed juices, cold-scented towelettes, sunglass cleaner, and aloe gel. Furthermore, long-time Acqualina bartender Franco Amendola, who hails from the Amalfi Coast, has created a specialty cocktail, the Acqualina Spritz, explicitly designed for the adult pool experience. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, prosecco, fresh mint, and club soda are combined to make this refreshing elixir garnished with a mint spring. Undoubtedly, one of the most relaxing and exclusive experiences in the city.

Where To Get Pre-Dinner Drinks

AQ Bar By Il Mulino New York

17875 Collins Ave / Website

AQ Bar, connected to Acqualina's AQ Chop House by Il Mulino, is inspired by the smooth and provocative era of the Parisian jazz movement. A bar perfect for pre-dinner drinks, where Sean Saladino's artfully designed newest attraction at the resort pairs hand-crafted cocktails with an eclectic ambiance complete with original works by multiple world-renowned artists, including Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. This plush space with brass finishes and midcentury furniture is visually appealing and energetic, creating the ideal environment for stimulating conversation over a game of chess or backgammon. Play a few games while sipping a tasty concoction created by the bar's highly trained mixologists.

Off The Beaten Path

Immerse Yourself in Nature At Oleta RIver State Park

3400 NE 163rd St. / Website

One of Miami's best-kept hideaways, away from the noise and the glamour, Oleta River State Park is for those seeking adventure and a connection with nature. The expansive state park in North Miami Beach is only five minutes from Sunny Isles Beach and offers numerous opportunities for exploration and endless outdoor fun. It is one of Florida's largest urban parks, offering wilderness within city limits, with mangrove forests framing beaches and paddlers gliding through historic waterways. This natural treasure is home to lush mangrove forests and scenic waterways that can be explored on hiking or paddling excursions. You may enjoy a picnic while gazing out at Biscayne Bay, cast your line to reel in a fresh catch, or wade the calm waters of this natural oasis.

Sunny Isles Beach is undoubtedly one of Miami’s best neighborhoods, offering the ultimate relaxation and dining experiences along a heavenly coast with clear-water beaches. If you visit Miami and are looking for more than nightlife and partying, this is the perfect place. This neighborhood is the ideal mix of fun and luxury, offering some of the best natural experiences. Don’t forget to visit its famous Newport Fishing Pier, where you can fish or watch the skyline.