The Ultimate Guide For Where To Stay In Sunny Isles

Travel, Guides,

By: Zoe Dahan By: Zoe Dahan | | Travel, Guides,

Set against pristine sand and the Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach blends oceanfront glamour and laid-back ease for your next staycation. Find our ultimate guide for where to stay.



The lobby of The Sunny PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUNNY

The Sunny

Set to open its doors later this season, this vibrant spot—formerly the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort—emerges with a fresh vision of beachfront hospitality. Effortlessly blending Miami’s coastal charm with contemporary luxury, The Sunny is a reimagined oceanfront retreat, complete with an oceanfront pool, tiki bar and thoughtfully curated dining experiences—including VIVA! By Ray Garcia and a striking restaurant atop the historic Newport Fishing Pier, which will also be announced in the coming months. Offering one-of-a-kind programming and culinary experiences, The Sunny provides the perfect weekend away. 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach,@thesunnyhotel



Aerial shot of The Sunny’s pool area. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUNNY

Acqualina Resort and Residences

Experience the best and most luxurious life away at this oceanfront sanctuary, where Mediterranean charm meets modern elegance. Nestled on 4.5 beachfront acres in Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort & Residences—recently named the best hotel and resort in the continental United States—offers 98 lavish guest rooms, three oceanfront pools and world-class dining, including II Mulino New York and the newly redesigned Ke-uH, and Greek-inspired Avra. Indulge in the 20,000-square-foot Acqualina Spa or enjoy one of the newly launched mindfulness amenities in the Relaxation Lounge. Acqaulina Resort and Residences prioritizes self-care, leaving its guests nourished and replenished. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach,@acqualinaresort



The striking relaxing pool at Acqualina. PHOTO COURTESY OF ACQUALINA

Solé Miami

Solé Miami offers the best of both worlds—serene ocean views and a side of Miami’s signature energy. Perched along the shores of Sunny Isles Beach, this beachfront escape comes with a pristine private beach, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an oceanfront pool. The newly opened Tipsy Turtle Pool Bar keeps the cocktails flowing, serving premium cocktails and tropical sips to guests lounging poolside or on the sand for the ultimate beach getaway. For a change of pace, the sauna and steam rooms offer a quiet place to reset before heading to BALEENkitchen restaurant & bar. 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach,@sole.miami



The interior of BALEENkitchen boasts stunning views. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESPECTIVE VENUES

The Sunny is a reimagined oceanfront retreat, complete with an oceanfront pool, tiki bar and thoughtfully curated dining experiences