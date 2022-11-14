See Sunreef Sustainable Yacht Builder's Trio Of Newly Souped-Up And Solar Powered Designs

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

55 Open Sunreef Power

Sustainable yachting? That’s one luxury Sunreef Yachts not only makes possible, it’s a reality which is always improving.

The Polish custom catamaran company is pleased to announce three additions to its head-turning and eco-conscious lineup; the Sunreef 43M, Sunreef 100 Eco, and 55 Open Sunreef Power.

Sunreef’s fleet of catamarans, motor yachts and superyachts already boast exclusive solar panel systems that are integrated directly into the composite bodywork; as well as the industry’s lightest batteries. This means customers enjoy high-yield solar power reserve without losing an ounce of sleekness.

Sunreef Eco 100

The company's Eco line is made from naturally-sourced sustainable materials, and offers smart energy management technology. Because of its renewable resource engine, there are no fumes or engine vibrations, and minimal Co2 emissions.

The newly launched Ecos come in two additional lengths; 100 feet and 43 meters. Both include an aft cockpit design, a lowered aft platform, and two fold-out bulwark terraces that create a walk around area for even more lounge space.

55 Open Sunreef Power

The 55 Open Sunreef Power meanwhile is built for speed and stability, featuring its own walkaround deck, a semi-open saloon, and an aft with two fold-down bulwark platforms. It’s not as green as its Eco sister, but it’s got an energy reserve strong enough to take you and yours on a one to two night trip from Miami to the Bahamas.

All three of the new plans will make an impression and a smooth vacation vehicle. It really just depends on the style of transport you’re going for. Likewise, all of Sunreef’s vessels are created custom for each client, bringing bespoke design to the yachting and catamaran world.

Sunreef Eco 100

See more of these sustainable yachts in the images below; then visit sunreef-yachts.com to see full blueprints and to learn more about the two new Eco lengths and the all-new 55 Open Sunreef Power, as well as the company’s full lineup of power yachts, sailing yachts, super yachts and eco styles.

55 Open Sunreef Power

55 Open Sunreef Power

Sunreef Eco 100

Sunreef Eco 100

Sunreef Eco 100