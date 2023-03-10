The Ultimate Guide To Sunset Harbour

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Community

Welcome to Sunset Harbour, approximately three blocks of local boutiques, indie shops, fitness hubs, health-food cafes and restaurants spanning from iconic mainstays to under-the-radar joints.

Here you’ll find trendy moms sporting their latest athleisure fit on the way to The Fresh Market and longtime locals popping in and out of the several resort-wear clothing boutiques while clad in floppy sunhats. The private Sunset Harbour Yacht Club anchors the waterfront community with its 125 slips for boats, an Olympic-sized pool, barbecue area and fitness center overlooking Biscayne Bay, the unique vantage point of this Miami Beach neighborhood that faces the bay versus the ocean.

Offering the best of both worlds, Sunset Harbour is a quiet yet hip enclave in the heart of Miami Beach, just a short distance away from the bustling pedestrian walkway that is Lincoln Road, where primetime people-watching awaits.

Now let’s get into it.

Where To Eat

Lucali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucali Miami Beach/ Bay Club (@lucalimia)

Miami has long been the lucky recipient of several culinary hotspots hailing from New York, and Mark Iacono’s famous Brooklyn pizzeria Lucali is one of such sensations that landed in Sunset Harbour. Attracting the masses on every day of the week, Lucali in Miami is a quintessential neighborhood spot that is both upscale and casual simultaneously, a sentiment you will immediately understand upon arriving. Lucali doesn’t take reservations and the menu is limited, but it delivers what’s really important—oversized, thin-crust pies complemented by fresh side salads in a high-energy setting. Dining here makes grabbing pizza a whole night on the town.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stiltsville Fish Bar (@stiltsvillefishbar)

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are the star duo behind revered Miami seafood institution Stiltsville Fish Bar. The catch here is the fresh maritime fare that can just as easily be found in your local seaside shack, but simultaneously exists in an upscale, modern space resembling a hip submarine interior for when you feel like dressing up. You’ll discover shrimp tacos, conch fritters and sweet corn spoon bread joining the same spread as sturgeon caviar and warm brioche toast.

Casa Isola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Isola Miami (@casaisolamiami)

Casa Isola is a laidback Italian bistro in Sunset Harbour serving up hearty portions of pasta that are just as delicious as they are large. Created by James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin and Brooklyn-born chef Santo Agnello, Casa Isola is a crossover between a tavern and an island lounge with blues and whites accenting the seating and walls and red-sauce centerpieces decorating the tables. Come for the rigatoni alla vodka, pane al prosciutto, prosciutto bread with parmesan honey butter and veal chop parmigiana and leave with a warm belly of satisfaction.

True Loaf Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Loaf Bakery (@trueloaf)

Pay a visit to True Loaf for an out-of-this-world almond croissant and other mouthwatering pastries, as well as gourmet organic breads (the sourdough is perfection). Top off your carb intake with a brew from Panther Coffee across the street, the Wynwood roaster that draws a crowd of original Miami coffee fanatics.

The Icebox Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Icebox Cafe (@theiceboxcafe)

Check into cake heaven at Icebox Cafe, an adorable health-conscious eatery that serves seasonal food from scratch and decadent desserts ranging from deep dish key lime pie to chocolate layer cake with ganache.

Where To Stay

The Standard Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Standard (@thestandard)

The Standard Spa isn’t technically located in Sunset Harbour, but it’s the closest luxury hotel in the neighboring area called Belle Isle and is a top destination for—you guessed it—its hydrotherapy spa offerings. Dubbed as more of a spa with guest rooms rather than a hotel, The Standard Spa has been making waves as a hip, adult-only resort with an impressive infinity pool (equipped with an underwater sound system), Turkish hammam, arctic plunge pool and a robust lineup of daily yoga programming, ranging from sunrise yoga and ashtanga to organic vinyasa and sadhana yoga.

Pop into happy hour at Lido, the hotel restaurant situated on a stunning waterfront deck facing Biscayne Bay where droves of island-chic patrons snap Instagram shots. This isn’t your typical Miami Beach hotel—expect a calming essence that is unique to the secluded nature of Belle Isle. Not to mention, The Standard Spa is dog-friendly, meaning your furry friends can stay for free and are even invited to join you by the pool.

Where To Relax

Modo Yoga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modo Yoga Miami Beach (@modoyogamiamibeach)

Modo Yoga takes activating Zen mode very seriously, so much so that cell phone use is forbidden during their hot yoga classes. Modo Yoga is known for their signature hatha-based Modo series, while they also offer a variety of additional Flow classes, Yin and Meditation classes and barre sessions, all within a peaceful, minimalistic environment.

GLOSSLAB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLOSSLAB (@glosslab)

What’s more relaxing than getting your nails buffed and pampered at GLOSSLAB? The membership-based nail salon concept by Rachel Apfel Glass has newly arrived in Sunset Harbour, boasting efficient, hygiene-focused manis and pedis in a sleek space.

Where To Shop

Eberjey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eberjey (@eberjey)

Eberjey is known for its soft, high-end fabrics in the lingerie, pajama, loungewear and resort-wear space. With comfort at the forefront, Eberjey offers the essentials with a fashionable flair.

Frankie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by frankie. (@frankiemiami)

Frankie is a woman’s specialty boutique that sells designer brands and seasonal hand-picked pieces, ranging from statement eye-catchers to daily linens and trouser must-haves.

Sunset Clothing Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunset Clothing Co (@sunsetclothingco)

Sunset Clothing Co. has a little bit of everything for men and women when it comes to casual everyday wear, and the denim selection is a draw on its own. You’ll find t-shirts, dresses, accessories, swimwear and shoes in this cute local shop that just effortlessly screams small beach town.

For Pre-Dinner Drinks

Bay Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bay Club (inside @lucalimia) (@bayclubmiami)

A local bar at heart, Bay Club is attached to the aforementioned Lucali and is guaranteed to be packed with fun-loving souls most nights of the week. Stop by for comedy night, live music, a raging karaoke sesh or a simple night of games and cocktails before you sit down next door to devour a Neapolitan pie.

NaiYaRa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaiYaRa (@naiyaramiami)

NaiYaRa happens to be an amazing Thai restaurant serving up Thai street-food specialties in a funky, Bangkok setting. Their daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. is a must-try and includes eclectic cocktails infused with ingredients ranging from hibiscus to yuzu. Chances are you’ll want to stay for dinner, in which case a vast menu of makimono, sashimi, noodles, raw apps, curry and steak and fish options await.

Where To Hit The Town



Monterrey Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Standard (@thestandard)

Monterrey Bar is exactly what you would expect from The Standard, the adventurous and experimental hotel brand. Before there was The Standard Spa, there was Monterrey Motel in the same 40 Island Ave. location. The regal T-shaped bar seats around 20 people, which allows for fluid conversation-making with the mysterious stranger who caught your glance. It’s an intimate, speakeasy-style feel with excellent cocktails and even better martinis.

Take a seat at the banquettes that line the oval-shaped backroom to observe the well-heeled crowd, while munching on specialty truffled tater tots. Don’t forget to make a reservation because this place is mighty but small.

Cultural Experiences

Maurice Gibb Memorial Park

This three-acre waterfront park named after a Bee Gee brother is located next to the marina along Purdy Avenue and is the perfect destination for watching the boats sail along the bay, as well as catching a mesmerizing sunset. The brothers of the band used to record their music in a private studio nearby and often frequented the park, which has free parking, picnic tables, a playground and several walking paths.

Phillips House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillips House (@phillipshouse)

For an ultra-luxe, private shopping experience, set your sights on fine jewelry showroom Phillips House, which offers high-end, one-of-a-kind styles across their earrings, necklace, ring and bracelet selections. Designers and mother-and-daughter duo Lisa Phillips Frankel and Danielle Nemiroff are the faces behind the brand and have been headquartered in Miami Beach since 2010. Their jewelry is beloved by many high-profile figures and celebrities.

Hidden Gem

Pure Flowers Boutique

While the entire neighborhood of Sunset Harbour is a hidden gem, Pure Flowers Boutique, now called Pozy, is the local’s secret to happiness. Pozy Frequent Flower Club members are showered in flowers every week/month, when a fresh delivery of their chosen bouquet with a special meaning arrives on their doorstep.