Sunset Harbour Welcomes Its New Padel Club

Take your padel game to the next level at Sunset Harbour’s latest addition.



Nestled in the buzzing Sunset Harbour neighborhood, the newest members-only Sunset Padel Club is set to redefine the local sports scene in a way only the likes of co-founders Gianluca Vacchi, Rafi Gibly, Chris Paciello and Michael Stern could pull off.

Sunset Padel isn’t your average sports facility. It has four pristine indoor courts decked with the latest lighting technology designed by Spain’s premier Padel Galis and top-of-the-line Mondo Turf, ensuring you never miss a match, rain or shine. The club’s sophisticated design—think dark courts offset by terra cotta accents—provides aesthetic pleasure and an intimate, elite atmosphere that lets you truly focus on your game.

The courts feature cutting-edge materials, such as Mondo Turf, that provide optimal biomechanical support for joints and ligaments while offering a soft, forgiving playing experience.

Its luxurious amenities await members before or after playing. With lush changing rooms complete with spa-inspired showers, a meticulously curated pro shop featuring premium rackets and apparel from Padel Nuestro, and a juice bar that serves health-conscious refreshments sure to please any palate, Sunset Padel provides a complete hospitality experience.



As co-founder Gianluca Vacchi says, “Miami, my second home, profoundly inspires me. My deep passion for both this vibrant city and the sport of padel drives our commitment to delivering an extraordinary padel experience.”

Fellow co-founder Chris Paciello continues, “Sunset Padel’s purpose is building a community with like-minded people who love the sport and want to be in a social setting no matter their playing level.” 1880 West Ave., Miami,@sunsetpadel